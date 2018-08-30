3 players from the 2015 Indian team who may never play for India again

Atharva Apte FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.68K // 30 Aug 2018, 00:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian team has had a fantastic three years since 2015 across all formats. The team rose to No.1 Test ranking in October 2016, and are one step from doing so in the limited-overs formats. The key to success has been the consistent performances of all the players, led by the captain Virat Kohli.

Finding a perfect team combination isn't an easy job for the team management and selectors as it requires identifying talents and showing patience in them until they establish themselves on the international level. However, when these talents are not flourishing despite having been given a number of opportunities, it is up to the selectors to take the harsh call.

Throughout the course of the last 3 years, there have been several players who were given many chances but they failed to make them count. These players found themselves out of the contention now and may never play for India again.

Let us take a look at 3 players from the 2015 Indian team who may never don the national colors again.

#3 Gurkeerat Mann Singh

Gurkeerat Mann's ODI career was short-lived

The off-spinning all-rounder from Punjab has been a regular customer in the IPL for quite a few years. Gurkeerat was considered to be a controversial selection when he got his maiden national call-up in October 2015 in the ODI series against South Africa at home.

He did not get a game back then, but finally made his debut against Australia at Melbourne on January 17, 2016. Gurkeerat's ODI career lasted only 3 games. He failed to impress either with the bat or with the ball scoring only 13 runs and going wicketless. Gurkeerat was never considered for Indian selection again.

The Punjab all-rounder is not making any big news in the domestic circuit currently. Modest performances are not going to see him make it to the national side again. Also, India are not in need of a spin-bowler currently, with Kuldeep and Chahal doing an astonishing job.

The 3 ODIs that he played in Australia, last of which came at the Sydney Cricket Ground, might be it for his international career.

1 / 3 NEXT