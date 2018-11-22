×
3 Players India missed the most in the first T20I

C. Namasivayam
Top 5 / Top 10
1.21K   //    22 Nov 2018, 10:23 IST

India lost the first T20I against Australia by a narrow margin of 4 runs. Shikhar Dhawan broke a world record but that still wasn't enough for the visitors as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Though India made a lot of tactical errors in that match, they missed 3 players the most. Besides, they also missed Dhoni's tactical acumen.

The 3 players that Team India missed at Brisbane are from three different categories. While one player is in the squad, the other is not even in the squad while the third one is on the injury list.

Here are the 3 players India missed the most in the first T20I against Australia:

1.    Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal - The wicket-taking option for India in the middle overs was missing at the Gabba
Chahal - The wicket-taking option for India in the middle overs was missing at the Gabba

Chahal has been a wicket-taking option for India in the middle overs. He has bowled exceptionally well in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav. Besides, Chahal could be used in the powerplay too that would allow Kohli to keep some of the overs of Bhuvi and Bumrah in reserve for the middle overs against a player like Maxwell.

Chahal himself has been successful against Maxwell in the past. In his last 10 T20 matches, Chahal has conceded a maximum of 38 runs in his 4 over spells and claimed 15 wickets. He was both effective and economical.

Compared to Chahal, Krunal Pandya has taken just 1 wicket in his 4 match T20I career. Again, at the crunch, Krunal Pandya failed to justify his claim as a batsman.

At Brisbane, Chahal could have played in place of Krunal Pandya.

