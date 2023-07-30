3 players Los Angeles Knight Riders might release after MLC 2023

The Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) got off to a disappointing start in the Major League Cricket (MLC) being played in the USA. The sister franchise of Kolkata Knight Riders finished last in the MLC 2023 points table, with only one win from five matches.

Despite having some big names of international cricket like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, and Adam Zampa in the squad, the Los Angeles Knight Riders failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Andre Russell and Adam Zampa were the best performers for the team. The Caribbean all-rounder emerged as the top run-scorer for the Los Angeles Knight Riders. He scored 206 runs in five matches at an average of more than 70 and a strike rate of 156.06.

Meanwhile, the Australian leg-spinner Zampa bagged nine wickets in five matches to finish as the leading wicket-taker for the team. Zampa maintained a decent economy rate of around eight runs per over, while his strike rate was 12.6.

Not all players of the Los Angeles Knight Riders squad could perform the same way as Adam Zampa and Andre Russell. It is likely that the franchise may let go of the following three names ahead of the next MLC season because of their disappointing show this year.

#1 Los Angeles Knight Riders may not retain Unmukt Chand for MLC 2024

Former India U-19 captain Unmukt Chand did not have a great debut season in Major League Cricket. Fans had high hopes from Chand because he had been playing T20 leagues in the USA, Bangladesh and Australia after retirement from Indian domestic cricket.

However, Chand could not bring that experience to the fore while representing the Knight Riders. The right-handed batter played four matches in Major League Cricket, where he scored only 68 runs at an average of 17. He could not touch the 30-run mark in any innings, while his strike rate was 97.14.

#2 Los Angeles Knight Riders may not retain Jaskaran Malhotra for MLC 2024

USA wicket-keeper batter Jaskaran Malhotra has a decent record in international matches. He came into the spotlight after hitting six sixes in an over during an ODI match against Papua New Guinea in September 2021.

ICC @ICC CARNAGE



6 6 6 6 6 6



Watch Jaskaran Malhotra creating history as he hit six sixes in an over against PNG!



Credit 📽️ @usacricket CARNAGE6 6 6 6 6 6Watch Jaskaran Malhotra creating history as he hit six sixes in an over against PNG!Credit 📽️ @usacricket pic.twitter.com/go20e85J91

However, Malhotra could not hit even six sixes in the five matches that he played for the Knight Riders in Major League Cricket. He scored 48 runs in five matches, with his strike rate being 109.09. Since Malhotra's batting average was less than 10, LAKR may think twice before retaining him.

#3 Los Angeles Knight Riders may let go of Corne Dry

South Africa-born American fast bowler Corne Dry played four matches for the Knight Riders in Major League Cricket. He picked up only two wickets in those four games at an economy rate of 10.11. His strike rate was more than 25 this season.

Dry played 83 first-class matches in South Africa before moving to the United States. However, he could not use that experience to that fullest in MLC 2023. LAKR may follow his performances in other matches before the next Draft of Major League Cricket and then decide whether or not to retain him.

Poll : Which LAKR batter disappointed you the most in MLC 2023? Unmukt Chand Jaskaran Malhotra 0 votes