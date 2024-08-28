India have announced their squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to commence on October 3. The Women in Blue, who made it to the semi-finals in the previous edition, are placed in Group A alongside formidable teams such as Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

With the pressure mounting and expectations high, the squad features a mix of seasoned players and promising talents, each with the potential to contribute to India's quest for glory.

The Indian team, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, boasts a strong lineup with key players like Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues expected to lead the charge with the bat.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma will spearhead the spin department, alongside left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, while Richa Ghosh is set to handle the wicket-keeping duties.

Trending

However, amid India's strong squad, there are a few players whose inclusion in the squad is debatable given their recent performances and fitness concerns.

Here are three players who might be considered lucky to be part of India’s Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

3 players lucky to be in India's Women's T20 World Cup 2024 squad ft. Radha Yadav

#3 Shreyanka Patil

India v South Africa - Women's ODI: Game 2 - Source: Getty

Shreyanka Patil’s selection is a matter of concern due to her current fitness status. She has shown promise with her performances in the WPL and at the international level. However, she is still recovering from a finger fracture sustained during the Asia Cup 2024.

In the tournament opener against Pakistan, Shreyanka managed to bowl 3.2 overs, taking two wickets for 14 runs. Her all-round abilities and potential have earned her a spot in the squad, but her fitness remains a major concern.

Despite her potential and past performances, the fact that Shreyanka is not fully fit and her inclusion is subject to her recovery adds a layer of uncertainty. The decision to include her in the squad may be seen as a gamble, considering the team’s need for fully fit players, also given that she has not yet played in a high-pressure ICC tournament.

#2 Dayalan Hemalatha

India v Nepal - 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup - Source: Getty

Dayalan Hemalatha’s inclusion in the squad is intriguing given her recent record. Over her 23 T20 International (WT20I) appearances, Hemalatha has scored only 276 runs at an average of 16.23. Her performances in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) have not been particularly stellar either, with just 266 runs in 16 matches at an average of 26.60. Moreover, her form in recent T20Is has been inconsistent, with her highest score in the last four matches being only 47.

Despite the presence of established top-order batters like Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues, Hemalatha's spot in the squad may seem fortunate. The competition at the top of the order is fierce, and Hemalatha’s recent form does not quite match the high standards set by her teammates.

#1 Radha Yadav

India v Bangladesh - 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup: Semi Final - Source: Getty

Radha Yadav’s inclusion in the squad is another point of contention. Known for her spin-bowling skills, Radha’s performance has been under scrutiny, especially post the 2024 WPL season. With Deepti Sharma being in good form and offering both batting and bowling depth, Radha’s role in the squad could be seen as less critical.

The presence of Asha Sobhana, who is set to make her T20 World Cup debut and has been performing well, adds further complexity to Radha’s position. Sobhana’s leg-spin and recent performances, with the possibility of Shreyanka recovering, who also offers batting at the backend, could make it difficult for Radha to find a place in the final XI.

Additionally, Sneh Rana, who provides both batting and bowling options, could have been a more balanced choice as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️