3 players who could make a surprise return to their national teams for T20 World Cup 2022

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 being the next big cricket event of the year, all teams have kicked off their preparations for the mega event, scheduled to take place in Australia. Since a T20 World Cup was held last year as well, most nations will have a clear idea about their core group of players for the next mega event.

For example, defending champions Australia are unlikely to make any major changes to their squad for this year's T20 World Cup. Quite a few bilateral T20I series are scheduled to take place before the mega event, which is why teams will have the opportunity to try out different combinations and then pick the best squad for the big competition.

Over the years, fans have seen some big names make a surprise comeback to the national team just before the T20 World Cup. Ravichandran Ashwin was named in the Indian squad last year despite being out of the T20I team for more than three years.

On that note, we will take a look at the three active cricketers who could make a surprise return to their national squad for the big tournament in Australia.

#1 Will Cricket South Africa give one last chance to Faf du Plessis?

Faf du Plessis played his last T20I for South Africa in 2020 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis is known to be a big-match player. In IPL 2021, du Plessis stole the show with a fantastic innings in the final for the Chennai Super Kings and helped them win their fourth trophy. This year, he guided the Royal Challengers Bangalore beyond the Eliminator stage.

Faf du Plessis' experience could make the current South African squad even stronger. A middle-order comprising Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller would give nightmares to any bowling attack.

#2 Chris Gayle could make T20 World Cup 2022 more entertaining

Star West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle played the T20 World Cup last year. It seemed like Gayle would retire from international cricket along with Dwayne Bravo, but the legendary batter is yet to hang up his boots.

When Kieron Pollard announced his retirement earlier this year, Gayle posted a tweet hinting that he is not retired yet. He could make a return to the West Indies squad for the mega event.

#3 Mohammad Amir could strengthen Pakistan's pace attack

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir made a return to international cricket in 2016 after completing his ban for match fixing. Thereafter, he announced his retirement in 2020 due to conflicts with the team management.

Pakistan's coaches have changed since then, and Amir has stated in his interviews that he is ready for a comeback if things go well. Since Amir has a rich experience of playing in ICC tournaments, he could return to the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup.

Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir bowling in tandem would make Pakistan one of the strongest teams in the powerplay overs.

