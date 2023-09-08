3 players Marnus Labuschagne can replace in Australia's 2023 World Cup squad ft. David Warner

Marnus Labuschagne was not a part of Australia's playing XI for their first ODI against South Africa yesterday (September 7). However, a blow to Cameron Green meant that he was drafted into the side as a concussion substitute.

Labuschagne seized the opportunity with both hands, as he scored an unbeaten 80 to win Australia the game. His knock was much-needed as Australia were reeling at 72-5 when he arrived at the crease.

Having recently been left out of Australia's World Cup squad, Labuschagne's knock was a timely one as changes can still be made to the team that was announced. Former Australian captain, Tim Paine was extremely impressed by Labuschagne's ability to come into the game all of a sudden and put in a performance of note.

"If you ever have a player concussed, the man you want walking in to bat is Marnus", said Paine.

Paine added that Labuschagne's knock against the Proteas has brought him into contention for the World Cup. On that note, here's a look at three players Marnus Labuschagne can replace in Australia's 2023 World Cup squad:

#1 David Warner

A certified great, David Warner's returns have diminished in recent times

This is quite an unpopular choice but the selectors could consider bringing in Marnus Labuschagne at the expense of the experienced southpaw David Warner. Currently, it is expected that Warner and Travis Head will open the batting but this could be strategically disadvantageous for Australia.

Both are left-handers, which would make it easy for other teams' bowlers to plan and execute things. Australia could open the batting with Head and Mitchell Marsh, who has done well up-front, and play Labuschagne in the middle-order. This will not only help Australia maximize Marsh's sensational form but also add a reliable cushion in the middle.

#2 Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis is unlikely to get game-time in the World Cup

Josh Inglis is a part of the Aussie squad as a backup for Alex Carey who is certain to be the frontline wicketkeeper batsman. Inglis, 28, has played just four ODIs for Australia and although the sample size is small, his numbers aren't impressive.

Inglis will likely only get a chance if Carey gets injured and so, it would bode well for the side to have Labuschagne in the squad instead. If Carey does get injured, they can always rope Inglis in as a replacement but otherwise, he is just eating up a spot that can be utilized in a better manner.

While Australia's pool of all-rounders is enviable, they do have their weaknesses and as such, having a proper batter in the side seems like a better option. Australia play some of their games on tough surfaces and hence, Labuschagne should be a part of the setup.

Additionally, Labuschagne can also bowl off-spin which is an important factor.

#3 Sean Abbott

Abbott is one of the many all-rounders in Australia's World Cup squad

Sean Abbott has represented Australia only 24 times despite making his debut way back in 2014. He hasn't really set the stage on fire in the limited opportunities that he has had, which is why his inclusion in Australia's World Cup contingent was a huge surprise to fans and experts alike.

While he is part of the 15, Abbott getting game time is an unlikely proposition as he offers a role similar to the likes of Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis.

Him playing as a specialist bowler is also difficult as he will have to pip experienced players like Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. As such, it would be better to have Labuschange in the squad in place of the 31-year-old all-rounder.