3 players who have scored double centuries in Round 1 of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

The 2022-23 edition of the Ranji Trophy has well and truly kicked off, with the first round of matches currently underway.

The tournament has already thrown up a few notable performances, with plenty of batters making merry. International stars like Ishan Kishan have notched up centuries, while some domestic batters have gone one step further and cashed in with big hundreds.

Here are three players who have scored double centuries in Round 1 of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy.

#3 Jay Gohil

He becomes the 13th Indian to score a double-century on FC debut.



#RanjiTrophy Saurashtra's 22-year-old Jay Gohil hits a double-century off 216 balls against Assam in his maiden First Class innings.He becomes the 13th Indian to score a double-century on FC debut. Saurashtra's 22-year-old Jay Gohil hits a double-century off 216 balls against Assam in his maiden First Class innings.He becomes the 13th Indian to score a double-century on FC debut.#RanjiTrophy

Making his first-class debut for Saurashtra, Jay Gohil essayed a stupendous knock to take his team to 492 in their first innings against Assam.

After Assam managed only 286, Gohil, batting at No. 3, scored 227 runs off 246 balls, an effort that consisted of 32 fours and two sixes. A century from opener Harvik Desai also helped Saurashtra's cause.

Assam reached 115/1 in their second innings, but the spotlight was firmly on the 22-year-old's stellar debut.

#2 Suyash Prabhudessai

Monkey Baat @dr_heiSANEberg Suyash Prabhudessai & Arjun Tendulkar killing it for Goa!!! Suyash Prabhudessai & Arjun Tendulkar killing it for Goa!!!

Goa have had a rough time in red-ball cricket over the last few years and they seem intent on setting the record straight this Ranji Trophy season.

Batting first against Rajasthan, Goa amassed a whopping 547/9 dec. on the back of a stunning double century from Suyash Prabhudessai, who hit 29 fours in his 416-ball 212 after walking in at No. 3. Rajasthan are currently on 245/6 and seem set to concede a massive first-innings lead.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter had support from Arjun Tendulkar, who notched up a first-class hundred on debut. While Tendulkar has understandably been the major attraction from the contest, Prabhudessai's effort should not be lost on fans of the game.

#1 Prabhsimran Singh

Meanwhile, in Mohali, Prabhsimran Singh made merry for Punjab against Chandigarh. Mandeep Singh's men put on a 250-run opening partnership, with Abhishek Sharma registering a hundred.

The real star of the show, though, was Prabhsimran, who scored 202 off just 278 balls, an innings that featured 28 fours and two sixes. Mandeep and Anmolpreet Singh made contributions as well as Punjab racked up a mammoth 586/4 dec.

In response, Chandigarh made their way to 310/6. It was a disappointing result for them in the Ranji Trophy after electing to insert their opponents in to bat.

