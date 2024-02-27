3 players who starred and 2 who flopped for India in the 4th Test vs England ft. Dhruv Jurel & Sarfaraz Khan

Team India showed great character to bounce back from a losing position and win the fourth Test against England by five wickets at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Monday, February 26.

With 152 runs needed on the final day and all 10 wickets intact, the hosts seemed on course for a comfortable win before Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley prised out four quick wickets. The Test could've swung in either direction at that point, but India's batters held their nerve to secure not just the contest but the series as well.

Most of the home side's players fared well in Ranchi, but there were a couple who couldn't make an impression. On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped for Team India in the fourth Test against England.

#5 Star - Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav pictured: India v England - 4th Test Match: Day One

Picked ahead of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav has been a revelation over the last couple of Tests. The left-arm wrist-spinner has bowled superbly to give his team some beef in the spin department even on flat tracks.

Kuldeep didn't make much of an impression during India's first bowling innings of the Ranchi Test as Rohit Sharma introduced him into the attack late. However, after that, he had a massive say on the game.

Kuldeep's gritty batting display gave Dhruv Jurel some much-needed support at the other end, while his guile and control were on full display during his four-wicket haul on Day 3. He was a serious contender for Player of the Match.

#4 Flop - Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan walks back after being dismissed: India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day One

Playing his second Test, Sarfaraz Khan endured a disappointing outing in Ranchi. He failed in both innings, falling to spin on both occasions, as India's middle order failed to deliver.

Hartley's left-arm spin saw the back of him in the first innings, while Bashir got one to flick his inside edge in the second essay. Sarfaraz's dismissals were at inopportune times in both innings, and while he usually loves batting in difficult conditions, he couldn't come to the party.

Sarfaraz is still early into his Test career and will learn more with time.

#3 Star - Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill celebrate: India v England - 4th Test Match: Day Four

Another player who was playing his second Test, Dhruv Jurel's fortunes were in stark contrast to those of Sarfaraz. The young keeper was the standout batter for the hosts as he fashioned a famous win.

India were heavily dependent on Jurel to bail them out of trouble in both innings, and he delivered under pressure. His superb 90 reduced England's first-innings advantage, while his unbeaten 39 and partnership with Shubman Gill took the home side over the line on a tense Day 4.

Jurel wasn't perfect with the gloves on, but he did well for the most part. He was deservedly chosen as the Player of the Match and seems to have a long career ahead of him.

#2 Flop - Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar in action: India v England - 4th Test Match: Day One

Rajat Patidar may have played his last Test for a while following his twin failures in Ranchi. With the experienced middle-order names set to return soon and others waiting in the wings, the 30-year-old's career has hit a rough stumbling block.

Patidar fell softly to spin in both innings of the fourth Test, as has been the case so far in the series. He inspired virtually no confidence in the middle, with his strokeplay curtailed and defense unsound.

#1 Star - Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal looks on: India v England - 4th Test Match: Day Four

Yashasvi Jaiswal's contribution may have been lost amid those of Kuldeep and Jurel, but India's leading run-getter in the series so far was absolutely vital to their success in Ranchi as well.

Jaiswal's 73 in the first innings kept India afloat as wickets tumbled at the other end. And he made an important contribution in the second innings as well, with his 37 ensuring that the home side got off to a good start.

Jaiswal is going to be around for a long time to come.

