3 players who are tipped as Virat Kohli’s successors if he continues to struggle

Virat Kohli hasn’t scored an international century in over three years now and the wait continues to drag on. The top-order batter isn’t part of the ongoing T20I series against West Indies and will miss the upcoming Zimbabwe tour as well.

If Kohli continues to struggle the way he is currently, there could be a question mark on his spot in the team. While relieving him of his Test duties is still a bit far-fetched, and India will not play enough ODIs in the recent future, his spot in the T20I team could be under intense scrutiny.

There is a lot more than just batting that Kohli brings to the table. He is an intimidating presence for his opponents and exudes confidence that could trouble even the biggest of players on the field.

Here we look at three players who could be Kohli’s long-term successors if he continues to struggle.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20

Suryakumar Yadav’s introduction to the international arena has been fabulous. He is an aggressor and can also play the role of an anchor when needed.

Like Kohli, SKY banks on his confidence to do the hard work, and could very well be a long-term successor for Virat Kohli, at least in white-ball cricket.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has long been touted as the perfect number four batter for India in ODIs. But Suryakumar Yadav seems to have taken that position for now.

However, if Virat Kohli continues to struggle, Iyer could fill in for him at number three and as his domestic performances have shown, he is an able ODI batter.

He could be a great choice for the longest format as well, as he showed in the Test series against England earlier this year. Iyer has also scored the second-most runs for India in the ongoing calendar year, after Rishabh Pant.

#1 Shubman Gill

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Two

Shubman Gill showcased in the recently-concluded ODI series with West Indies that he could be an able backup option for the two opening slots. His outings in the Test arena have shown that he can take the attack to the opposition, just like Virat Kohli does.

Again, Gill too is a batter who uses his confidence to take his performance to the next level and could very well be an able replacement for Virat Kohli across formats. He will be part of the squad that will face Zimbabwe in an upcoming ODI series.

