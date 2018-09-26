3 players who can be a surprise inclusion in India's Test squad against Windies

Kartik Bansal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 934 // 26 Sep 2018, 16:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Team India is once again set to play some red-ball cricket on their home soil after a gap of more than eight months. The team will be up against the boys from the Carribean Islands in a two-match Test series. This can be the perfect opportunity for the home team to test their combination ahead of the much-important tour down under.

After a humiliating 4-1 series loss against England, India will look to get back to winnings ways against a less potent Windies side. However, the Test series can be witnessed as an opportunity to try a few young players and give them a long run based on their performance at home.

The likes of Prithwi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal (if selected) would look to make their chances count to impress the selectors and the team management.

Also, someone like Rohit Sharma would want to stage a comeback and make a new beginning in his dwindling Test career. Here's a look at 3 players who might make the cut to the Test squad:

The Karnataka bloke has done everything possible to help him with an opportunity in the Indian team in any of the three formats. But, he somehow seems to get overlooked on every other occasion for the selection in the Indian team.

Known for his instinctive shot selection and the ability to attack up front, Mayank has been a vital cog in the wheel for his state team. He was a part of the India A team that went onto win the Tri-Series against England Lions and Windies A in the 4-day format. The 27-year old had a great outing with the bat and stitched few crucial partnerships for his team at the top of the order.

He deserves a due chance to show his class at the highest level for scoring tons of runs at the domestic level.

1 / 3 NEXT