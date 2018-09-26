Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 players who can be a surprise inclusion in India's Test squad against Windies

Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
934   //    26 Sep 2018, 16:04 IST

Image result for India test squad vs West Indies

Team India is once again set to play some red-ball cricket on their home soil after a gap of more than eight months. The team will be up against the boys from the Carribean Islands in a two-match Test series. This can be the perfect opportunity for the home team to test their combination ahead of the much-important tour down under.

After a humiliating 4-1 series loss against England, India will look to get back to winnings ways against a less potent Windies side. However, the Test series can be witnessed as an opportunity to try a few young players and give them a long run based on their performance at home.

The likes of Prithwi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal (if selected) would look to make their chances count to impress the selectors and the team management.

Also, someone like Rohit Sharma would want to stage a comeback and make a new beginning in his dwindling Test career. Here's a look at 3 players who might make the cut to the Test squad:

#3. Mayank Agarwal

Image result for Mayank Agarwal test cricket

The Karnataka bloke has done everything possible to help him with an opportunity in the Indian team in any of the three formats. But, he somehow seems to get overlooked on every other occasion for the selection in the Indian team.

Known for his instinctive shot selection and the ability to attack up front, Mayank has been a vital cog in the wheel for his state team. He was a part of the India A team that went onto win the Tri-Series against England Lions and Windies A in the 4-day format. The 27-year old had a great outing with the bat and stitched few crucial partnerships for his team at the top of the order.

He deserves a due chance to show his class at the highest level for scoring tons of runs at the domestic level.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2016 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Mayank Agarwal Indian team squad Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
An avid Cricket Follower
3 players India must select for the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
5 West Indian cricketers who always did well against...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 innings played by Ravichandran Ashwin in Test matches
RELATED STORY
5 players who scored a century and took a 5-wicket haul...
RELATED STORY
India's 2011 Test squad to the West Indies: Where are...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 batsmen against spin bowling in the last four decades
RELATED STORY
3 players who can be a surprise inclusion in India’s Test...
RELATED STORY
List of fastest centuries in T20Is
RELATED STORY
5 of India's most memorable victories by an innings
RELATED STORY
10 iconic pictures from India's cricketing history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us