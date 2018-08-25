Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Players who can help India win the World Cup in 2019

Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.03K   //    25 Aug 2018, 20:24 IST

India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final
India will be looking to repeat the heroics of 2011 at the World Cup next year

We are less than a year away from the 2019 World Cup to be held in England and Wales. At this point of time, we find India at the second spot on the official ICC ODI rankings, only below the hosts England.

It is no secret that cricket is like a religion in India and the whole nation will be expecting the team to bring the World Cup home next year for the third time. There is reason for hope as well, as the team has dominated most teams that it has faced in the past few years. The recent England tour is also a reason for the Indian fans to be excited about.

Despite losing the ODI series 2-1 and currently being behind in the Test series as well, there have been enough good performances to suggest that India will be one of the favourites to win the World Cup come 2019.

Here are three players who will be very important for the team and can help India win the World Cup in 2019.

#3 Hardik Pandya

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Hardik Pandya is India's best all-rounder at the moment

Hardik Pandya has always had his critics. While some have questioned his maturity, others have raised their doubts over his consistency. In recent months though, the fiery India all-rounder has done everything to shut up his critics.

While always a big hitter, Hardik used to lack the concentration to convert his starts into big knocks in the past. It is clear that he has worked on that though, as he has been one of India's most dependable batsmen in the current series in England.

His improvement with the ball has been remarkable as well. He had always been a solid bowler but now he has transformed into a wicket taker who can be depended upon to break up a partnership given the ball.

If India are to succeed in the World Cup next year, Pandya will be a very big part of that. Right now, he is easily one of the best all-rounders in the world.

