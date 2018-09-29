3 players who could be picked for the 2019 World Cup after their performances in the Asia Cup 2018

Rayudu will hope that his performances in the Asia Cup will help him get selected to the World Cup

India successfully managed to defend its Asia Cup title with a last ball finish against Bangladesh. The next major tournament that India will be taking part in will be the ICC World Cup in 2019 at England.

Thus, Asia Cup performance would be a major criterion for the Indian selectors in picking the World Cup squad. The performances of these 3 players in the Asia Cup will play a huge role in their selection to the World Cup.

#1 Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu was a revelation in this IPL where he ended up as the top run-getter of the trophy-winning Chennai Super Kings squad. Though he was later selected to the Indian team for the limited-overs tournament against England, he could not take part in it due to his failure to clear the yo-yo test.

Suresh Raina was later announced as his replacement. He made his comeback to the Indian cup with Asia Cup in Dubai. Batting at Virat Kohli's no. 3, Rayudu put on a few impressive innings for the team. However, it was his technique and timing which impressed many.

With the team management limiting the options for the no. 4 positions, Rayudu may well be the front-runner for that position. It can only be decided considering his form in the upcoming tournaments.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja was nowhere in the picture for the World Cup until this Asia Cup. He was selected as the replacement to Axar Patel who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

On his comeback, Jadeja claimed a four-wicket haul and also helped with a crucial cameo in the final of the Asia Cup. He has now gone ahead of Axar for the spin bowling allrounder role.

It would be a good sign if India plays Jadeja along with Hardik Pandya as it offers balance to the squad. Jadeja can be selected to the World Cup at the cost of any one of the two wrist-spinners in the squad.

#3 Kedar Jadhav

Though Shikar Dhawan was announced as the man of the tournament in Asia Cup, the Indian team management will be more relieved with Kedar Jadhav's contribution to the success of the team.

Kedar was instrumental with his spin-bowling in the match against Pakistan and Bangladesh in the final. He took important wickets and in most cases, he did it while breaking important partnerships. It was his cameo which helped India win the final of the Asia Cup off the last ball.

He did all this while coming back from an injury sustained during the IPL. These performances may guarantee Kedar of a place in the World Cup squad. However, he will have to keep himself fit for the same.