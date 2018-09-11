3 players who might be dropped from the Indian Test team

Raina Singh
11 Sep 2018, 22:28 IST

Dhawan's poor overseas record continued

India lost a hard-fought Test series 4-1 against England. While the Indian team showed flashes of brilliance and performed well in patches, they lacked consistency which resulted in the series defeat. Team India will also be regret missing opportunities when they were in the driver's seat but failed to dominate.

While players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma performed brilliantly for the team throughout the series, there were certain names who failed to live up to the expectations. With the competition for a place in the Indian team being very tough, some of the players might find it difficult to hold on to their place for the series.

Also, with the next Test series scheduled to play in home conditions, the bowling combination might be changed which might see some of the players missing out from the squad. We will look at three such players who might be dropped from the Indian Test side after the series defeat against England.

#3 Shardul Thakur

Thakur warmed the bench throughout the Test series

Shardul Thakur was one of those few players who did not get a game in the Test series. Thakur was selected in the team as Bhuvneshwar Kumar wasn't fit for the series. However, with Shami, Ishant and Bumrah performing exceedingly well, Thakur wasn't able to break in the playing XI.

Moreover, India's next Test series is against West Indies at home where the team might not need 5 fast bowlers in the squad. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has regained full fitness and might make a comeback in the Test series against West Indies.

Thakur might consider himself unlucky as he might find himself out of the Indian Test team for the next Test series.

