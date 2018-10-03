3 players who might never play Test cricket for India again

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Three

India is the number 1 Test team in the world despite its defeat against Englan. This has certainly added more responsibility on the shoulders of the selectors as they need to select a squad before every Test series which is capable of maintaining India's dominance. Hence, this has created intense competition for places in the Indian Test team.

The Indian selectors have given a chance to some talented youngsters in the Test series against the West Indies. They have also dropped players who have underperformed and have neglected others who don't form part of their plans for the future. Hence, it is quite difficult for some players to make a come back into the Indian Test team now.

Let us have a look at the 3 players who might never play Test cricket for India again.

#3 Dinesh Karthik

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two

Dinesh Karthik may have played the last Test series of his career against England last month. Despite having not played Test cricket for nearly 8 years, Karthik was selected against Afghanistan due to injury to first-choice keeper Wriddhiman Saha. Being the senior most keeper in India, Karthik was again selected for the Test series against England despite an unconvincing performance.

In England, Karthik failed quite miserably as he could score only 25 runs in 4 innings at an unhealthy average of 5.25. Hence, he was dropped from the team in the 3rd Test for Rishabh Pant who went on to perform exceptionally well.

It seems that Karthik's own poor performances have drawn curtains on his Test career for India.

