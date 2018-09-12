Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 players who should but won't be dropped from Indian Test team

Niti Chauhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
4.53K   //    12 Sep 2018, 13:44 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two

Virat Kohli's India has succumbed to yet another overseas defeat - a 4-1 loss to England in a five-Test series. This defeat at the hands of Englishmen has been worse than the one inflicted by South Africa earlier this year.

The problems were more or less the same - questionable team selections, batsmen failing to match up to the performance of their bowlers and failure to capitalize on situations where they had the upper hand in a match.

Head coach Ravi Shastri, before the last match, was of the opinion that this side is the best Indian side in overseas conditions in the last 15-20 years.

“Nothing to take away (from England), the endeavour of this team is to travel well, compete and win. If you look at the last three years, we have won nine matches overseas and three series. I can’t see any other Indian team in the last 15-20 years that has had the same run in such a short time, and you have had some great players playing in those series.”

Skipper Kohli echoed his coach's sentiments upon the conclusion of the fifth Test, which India lost by 118 runs.

With both the coach and the captain refusing to admit that Team India's performance, along with being commendable at stages, wasn't up to the mark if one looks at the larger picture, it looks certain that there won't be much chopping and changing when the team lines up for the next series.

On that note, we'll look at three players who deserve to be axed but, most probably, will continue to be a part of the Indian Test team.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

The southpaw is easily one of the best opening batsmen in the limited overs circuit. However, his repetitive selection in the Test side is baffling, to say the least. His last 10 Test innings read 16, 107, 26, 13, 35, 44,23, 17, 3 and 1. The one century came against newcomers Afghanistan in Bengaluru which supposedly earned him a place in the starting XIs for the England series.

Though he was dropped for the second Test, he was brought right back in for the third Test and played rest of the matches despite the fact that Prithvi Shaw was called in as the stand-by opener for last two matches of the series.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya
Niti Chauhan
CONTRIBUTOR
3 players who might be dropped from the Indian Test team 
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can be a long-term replacement of Murali...
RELATED STORY
5 Things India should do to become a world dominating...
RELATED STORY
England Vs India 2018: 3 things India should fix in the...
RELATED STORY
Should Ravi Shastri be removed as the Head Coach of the...
RELATED STORY
3 things that Virat Kohli should learn from Sourav...
RELATED STORY
Lessons from India's tour of England 2018
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indian Players who deserve a...
RELATED STORY
4 players who are responsible for India's series defeat 
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Virat Kohli may go down as the best Indian...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us