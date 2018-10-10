×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 players who are likely to miss India's ODI squad against West Indies

Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.13K   //    10 Oct 2018, 23:04 IST

Image result for 3 players who will miss India's ODI squad against West Indies

After what panned out to be a one-sided contest between India and Windies in the first Test at Rajkot, India will look to put up another dominating performance in Hyderabad to seal the series. It will be India's last Test before the tough Australian series in December later this year.

However, after the Test series, India will take on Windies in a 5-match ODI series, closely followed by a 3-match T20I series at home. The series will set the tone for India's prospects leading into the World Cup in 2019.

The selectors will meet tomorrow to select India's ODI squad for the upcoming series against Windies. It will be a conscious effort to take the final call on the men who will be in their scheme of things for the prestigious tournament next year.

Here's a look at 3 players who might miss India's squad against Windies.

#1 Kedar Jadhav


Image result for kedar jadhav injury

India's lower middle-order batsman, Kedar Jadhav who was India's trump card in their successful campaign in Asia Cup is expected to miss the ODI home series against Windies. Jadhav was in the mix of things as India emerged winners in the Asia Cup final against Bangladesh. In the due course of the match, Kedar pulled his right hamstring to be injured for the second time in the span of six months.

He was clearly struggling with his injury and was expected to be ruled out for some considerable time before he once again dons the Indian jersey in blue. It was an unfortunate sight for the 33-year old utility player to encounter such an injury that might once again see him going off the field.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Dinesh Karthik Hardik Pandya Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
An avid Cricket Follower
4 changes India must make to their ODI squad for the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, First Test: Who said what
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen with maximum runs against West Indies in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2018: 3 things we learned from the...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players for whom the West Indies series could be...
RELATED STORY
5 milestones that can be achieved by Indian players in...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players for whom the Test series against West...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 3 players who should not be picked...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 things to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India will win the Test series against West...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us