3 players who are likely to miss India's ODI squad against West Indies

Kartik Bansal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.13K // 10 Oct 2018, 23:04 IST

After what panned out to be a one-sided contest between India and Windies in the first Test at Rajkot, India will look to put up another dominating performance in Hyderabad to seal the series. It will be India's last Test before the tough Australian series in December later this year.

However, after the Test series, India will take on Windies in a 5-match ODI series, closely followed by a 3-match T20I series at home. The series will set the tone for India's prospects leading into the World Cup in 2019.

The selectors will meet tomorrow to select India's ODI squad for the upcoming series against Windies. It will be a conscious effort to take the final call on the men who will be in their scheme of things for the prestigious tournament next year.

Here's a look at 3 players who might miss India's squad against Windies.

#1 Kedar Jadhav

India's lower middle-order batsman, Kedar Jadhav who was India's trump card in their successful campaign in Asia Cup is expected to miss the ODI home series against Windies. Jadhav was in the mix of things as India emerged winners in the Asia Cup final against Bangladesh. In the due course of the match, Kedar pulled his right hamstring to be injured for the second time in the span of six months.

He was clearly struggling with his injury and was expected to be ruled out for some considerable time before he once again dons the Indian jersey in blue. It was an unfortunate sight for the 33-year old utility player to encounter such an injury that might once again see him going off the field.

