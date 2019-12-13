3 players with 400 plus sixes in international cricket

Both Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle are frequent six hitters

The ability to hit sixes is a key element of batting in modern-day cricket. You can’t perform across all formats of the game without being good enough to hit sixes whenever the situation demands. Certain formats at certain times will demand you to deposit the ball into the stands on a consistent basis and if you can’t do that, your team will suffer.

It will be unfair to say that the modern game is all about hitting sixes. It’s certainly not, but no youngster coming through the ranks in this day and age is too keen to play the ball along the ground. They want to learn how to hit sixes and that’s because it’s an important skill in the modern game. Here are the 3 players who hold the record of hitting more than 400 sixes in international cricket.

#3 Rohit Sharma (404 sixes)

Rohit Sharma depositing a six over deep mid-wicket

Rohit Sharma is more of a proper batsman as he hits sixes playing the textbook cricketing shots rather than slogging anything. There is nothing muscular about his sixes. Everything is based on timing. He plays lofted on-drives, he sweeps, he pulls the ball, he drives the ball over extra-cover and he manages to clear the ground with all of these conventional shots.

The reason why he is able to hit sixes without using too much of muscle power is because he picks the length of the ball earlier than many other batsmen in the world and thus, he gets himself into the positions from where he times the ball perfectly to send it way back into the stands. Sharma is at No. 1 in the list of the leading six hitters in T20I cricket. He has hit 120 sixes in 104 T20Is so far. The 32-year old has also hit 52 sixes in test cricket and 232 in ODIs.

