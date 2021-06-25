3 positives India can take from WTC final defeat

Team India's eight-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final was disheartening for millions of Indian fans. India last won a major trophy in 2013 - the ICC Champions Trophy. However, they have made it to at least the semi-final stage of every ICC event since that triumph.

Following their defeat in yet another final, Indian supporters could find fault in team selection, the lack of match practice, the uneven weather patterns, or some of the top players underperforming. But the fact remains that New Zealand played better cricket in the summit clash.

The Kiwis prepared for the WTC final with a two-Test series against England. They selected their best XI and went in with a positive mindset despite the adverse weather conditions.

Despite losing the all-important clash, there were a few positives for India.

#1 Indian fielding was right on top during the WTC final

India did well on the field, dropping only three catches in the game.

India gave it their all on the field, even to the very last moment of the game. Barring one drop from Cheteshwar Pujara, the Indians held all their catches in the slip cordon. Slip catching has been a big issue for the Indian team in the past, costing them dearly on several occasions.

Catching will be crucial for India during their upcoming five-Test series against England, and the Indian team management will hope that the slip fielders continue their form.

India's ground fielding was impressive as well, playing a big role in restricting the scoring rates of the New Zealand batsmen. the Black Caps took nearly 100 overs to reach 249 in their first innings.

#2 The Indian openers impressed

Rohit Sharma was impressive in the WTC final.

In the first innings, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stitched together a 62-run stand - India's highest opening partnership in Tests on English soil since 2011.

Indian openers have struggled in England over the years, averaging just 21.9 in 2014 and 23.7 in 2018. As a result, India would love some stability at the top of the order during the upcoming England series.

Rohit has a below-par record as an opener in overseas conditions. His overall average away from home is just 27. However, he impressed with scores of 34 and 30 in the two innings of the WTC final. The Mumbai batter knows that he can fare better. Nevertheless, it is a good start which would help him be in the right mindset for the England Tests.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, will be disappointed with scoring only 36 runs in the Test. However, he did help India get off to a good start in the first innings.

#3 The return of Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami celebrates the wicket of BJ Watling.

Despite being one of the best Indian bowlers in recent times, Mohammad Shami has an ordinary record in Tests on English soil. It is an enigma, given that Shami has excelled around the world. One would have expected him to do well in England, where there is assistance for the seamers. Before the ICC WTC final, Shami had taken only 21 wickets in eight Tests in England at an average of 47.04.

Although the stats might make some doubt Shami's bowling skills, one needs to look at his other numbers as well. He induced the highest number of false shots of all the Indian bowlers during the 2018 tour of England.Some might call it bad luck, but Shami will look to improve on these numbers in the upcoming Test series against England.

He bowled exceptionally well in the first innings of the WTC final. His 4/76 kept the New Zealand batters in check. Shami looked threatening in the second innings as well, troubling the Kiwi batsmen. He was unlucky to have a catch dropped off his bowling.

With some support, he might have performed even better. However, his form bodes well for the upcoming England series.

