3 possible opening combinations for India vs Afghanistan ft. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

India will play their last T20I series before the T20 World Cup 2024 against Afghanistan, starting this Thursday (January 11) in Mohali. It will be a three-match series, with the other two games scheduled to take place in Indore and Bengaluru.

The BCCI selection committee named a strong Indian squad for this series, keeping the T20 World Cup 2024 in mind. Senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have returned to the T20I team after a break of more than one year.

Here is the complete squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar.

There are multiple openers present in this squad, and here's a look at the three probable opening combinations for India against Afghanistan.

#1 Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can open the batting against Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma is back in the T20I squad as the captain. He has been India's best opener in T20I cricket, and it should not be a surprise if he prefers opening the batting against Afghanistan.

His opening partner should be Virat Kohli because he had a fantastic season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023. Kohli scored multiple centuries as an opener. Plus, he has had some magnificent partnerships with Rohit Sharma in international cricket.

If the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma gets going, it will be a nightmarish outing for any bowling unit in the world. India should have the best two batters in their squad as the openers.

#2 Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had a great year as an opening pair in ODI cricket in 2023. They opened for India in Tests as well. Perhaps, India can try this pair in the T20I format now.

Shubman Gill was the top run-scorer in IPL 2023. He scored close to 900 runs while opening the batting for the Gujarat Titans. The Prince of Indian cricket already has a T20I hundred to his name, and playing with Rohit Sharma will only help him become a better batter.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra also felt that Gill would open with Rohit in the T20I series between India and Afghanistan. Here's what he said on his YouTube channel:

"In all likelihood, Yashasvi will be asked to sit out, and Rohit and Gill will open because Gill is a senior member. Seniority-wise, he is ahead of Yashasvi Jaiswal."

#3 Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal

If India wants to have a left hand-right hand opening combination at T20 World Cup 2024, they should try Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma as openers against Afghanistan. The two Mumbai batters open the batting for India in Test cricket.

During Rohit Sharma's absence in the T20I team, Yashasvi played some extraordinary knocks for the Indian team. Both Jaiswal and Sharma have an attacking approach, which can help India score big in the powerplay overs.

