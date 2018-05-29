3 possible replacements for Wriddhiman Saha

Who are the players that can replace Wriddhiman Saha in India's team for Afghanistan?

Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha, India's specialist wicket-keeper for the longest format of the game suffered a massive blow when he injured his right thumb during the Qualifier 2 of the recently concluded Indian Premier League. He also had to miss the IPL finals due to the same.

While Saha has been ruled out from participating in the one-off test against Afghanistan on June 14, we take a look at the players who can potentially replace Wriddhiman Saha.

#3 Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel is a wicket-keeper batsman who can play the role of an opener as well as that of a middle-order batsman. He is an aggressive player who can anchor the chase as well as rotate the strike constantly.

Patel was called up to replace Saha for the last two Tests in India's tour of South Africa this year. As he has enough experience under his belt, he might be a strong contender to replace Saha.

#2 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

The classy left-handed batsman was one of the lone bright spots for Delhi Daredevils this season. Pant's tremendous form in the IPL bagged him awards of the Emerging Player of the tournament as well as the most aggressive striker in this IPL.

Given the fact that Pant can also be an ideal replacement for the No. 3 position for Kohli, he might be a top contender to get the nod. Fielding Pant in the XI at No. 3 also bolsters India's upper-middle order batting strength.

#1 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik

The wicket-keeper batsman has been a significant player in this IPL due to his splendid wicket-keeping skills and first-class batting performances. He has also been in a rich vein of form as he scored 498 runs at an eye-catching average of 49.80. Added to that, he also had a tremendous strike-rate of 147.77 this season.

Replacing Saha with Karthik will be a like for like replacement as he has been in splendid form over the last one year. Having Karthik in the side also boasts India of a virtual vice-captain since Rahane is set to lead the side due to the absence of Virat Kohli.