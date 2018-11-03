×
3 Possible World Cup final matches next year

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
800   //    03 Nov 2018, 23:13 IST

India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final
India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final

The ICC World Cup 2019 will start on May 30th next year with the hosts England taking on South Africa in London. The tournament will end on July 14th with the final taking place at The Lords. This edition, ten teams will slug it out for the trophy over a period of 45 days.

A total of 45 games would take place in the group stage before proceeding to the knockout stages. The top four teams will face each other as a part of the semi-finals. Thus, this World Cup will be a true test of a team's strength and determination.

On that note, based on recent performances and the composition of the squad, we can expect one of these five matches to be played on July 14 at the Lords which will decide the World Cup winners.

#1 England Vs India

An India-England match looks very likely in the final of the World Cup next year
An India-England match looks very likely in the final of the World Cup next year

If India, England, South Africa, and New Zealand finish the group stages in the same order, then an Inda vs England final can be expected at the Lords. India and England start as the clear favorites to lift the trophy and the closing match between them could be a fitting end to the tournament.

In earlier editions, there was very less time for a team to afford to get their team combination right. However, with each team getting nine full matches in the group stages, the stronger and well-balanced teams stand a chance of laying their hands on the trophy. Though there could be upsets throughout the tournament, the teams finishing in the top four will be the well-deserved ones only.

#2 India Vs South Africa

South Africa has a good chance of reaching the final next year
South Africa has a good chance of reaching the final next year

If England fail to get past the Proteas in the semi-finals, then the South African team could have a good chance of winning their first major ICC Trophy. The Faf Du Plessis led side has been weakened considerably due to the departure of AB De Villiers and that could be a troubling factor for them.

However, they have a good balance in the squad with good all-rounders and fast bowlers which could take them all the way in the tournament. Beating the strong Indian line-up would be difficult as the Indian team would have found their balance by then.


Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
