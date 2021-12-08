3 potential vice-captain candidates for India

With Rohit Sharma set to replace Virat Kohli as captain of India in ODI and T20s, the focus immediately shifts to the second-in-command who will take the former's place.

There are quite a few candidates that can give the BCCI senior selection committee a bit of a happy headache, so to speak. Some of these players have captained their franchises in the IPL, so there isn't any dearth of experience.

Ahead of the formal announcement, we take a look at three players who could be the vice-captain of the Indian team.

#3 KL Rahul

With the Karnataka batter named as the vice-captain in India's T20I series against New Zealand last month, KL Rahul would be an obvious choice as Rohit Sharma's deputy.

KL Rahul has proven that he can lead from the front and his 600+ runs in two consecutive IPLs as captain of the Punjab Kings shows that he's got the potential to lead the pack.

#2 Rishabh Pant

The Delhi gloveman has been vital for India behind the stumps and his evolving game and role in the team makes him the second choice to be the vice-captain for Team India.

Like Rahul, Rishabh Pant comes in with ample experience as well. He led the Delhi Capitals in the IPL and is set for an extended stint with the side after he was retained for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

Now, this might be a bit of a wildcard entry but his maturity, game awareness and IQ makes Jasprit Bumrah an ideal candidate who can take over the reins as India's second-in-command.

There's also the chemistry that he shares with Rohit Sharma at the Mumbai Indians camp in the IPL. The seamer will be one of those bowlers with an added responsibility, something similar to what Bhuveneshwar Kumar did when India toured Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar