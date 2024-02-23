3 pressing concerns for DC Women ahead of WPL 2024

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to commence their 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign with a high-octane clash against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23.

The Capitals, who finished atop the standings last year but fell at the final hurdle to MI, are among the strongest teams in the competition. They further bolstered their roster at the WPL 2024 auction as well.

DC's squad for WPL 2024: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (c), Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal (wk), Ashwani Kumari.

However, there are a few problem areas for last year's finalists. Had they plugged a couple of holes in the squad, they would've been in an even better position to challenge for the title.

Here are three pressing concerns for DC ahead of WPL 2024.

#3 DC's batting depth is questionable

Annabel Sutherland celebrates: India v Australia - Women's ODI: Game 1

DC's batting depth was a major problem last year as well, with Jess Jonassen often being promoted in the order. Things have gotten better this year with the acqusition of Annabel Sutherland, but Delhi don't bat as deep as some of the other teams in the competition.

Sutherland is likely to replace Jonassen in the playing XI. Below her, the likes of Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani and Ashwani Kumari are slated to come in. And while all of those players can bat a bit, they aren't reliable options.

In WPL 2023, DC were heavily reliant on Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey to do the bulk of the scoring. While the openers stepped up to the plate and led the team to the final, asking the same of them this year might not be a safe bet.

#2 Delhi's spin options could've been better

Jess Jonassen might not be part of DC's playing XI

With Jonassen's place in the XI under question, DC's spin-bowling lineup could go for a toss.

Capsey offers a decent off-spin angle, as does Minnu. Radha is a left-arm spinner with international experience, but she isn't the most accurate bowler and has fallen out of favor with the national side.

Poonam Yadav is the only leg-spinner in the squad, but she is arguably way too slow through the air to make an impact. And while Shafali can bowl, she certainly isn't a frontline option.

If Jonassen plays, and she might not, she will add all-phase value and a ton of experience. But the veteran's usage with Australia under Alyssa Healy has been rather sporadic.

On the whole, DC could struggle with economy and wickets from their spinners.

#1 Taniya Bhatia and Aparna Mondal are the Capitals' only two keepers

Taniya Bhatia seen in action: India v England - Women's T20 Tri-Series Game 4

Taniya Bhatia was DC's frontline wicket-keeper in WPL 2023, and understandably, she batted in the lower order. She isn't the fastest run-scorer even on the best of days, and fielding her in the XI doesn't make much sense in modern-day cricket.

However, Delhi failed to sign a capable replacement at the WPL 2024 auction. The only keeper they picked up was Aparna Mondal, who they let go of ahead of the event. And like Bhatia, Mondal is far from a reliable batter in the shortest format.

This means that DC might have to waste one of their playing XI spots on their keeper. The days of keepers playing for their skills behind the stumps are long gone, but the Capitals don't seem to have caught up just yet.

