3 PSL coaches who can replace Mickey Arthur as Pakistan's director of cricket after the 2023 World Cup ft. Aaqib Javed 

Mickey Arthur's second stint as part of the Pakistan coaching staff has not gone quite as planned. There were doubts surrounding his appointment from the word go, especially since he was associated with Derbyshire in the County Championship.

The former South Africa and Australia coach guided the Men in Green to the 2017 Champions Trophy among other achievements during his first spell with Pakistan. His second stint officially began in April 2023 and he has forged the core thinktank of the side along with head coach Grant Bradburn.

While the team enjoyed success over New Zealand on home soil in Arthur's first assignment since taking over, it has all been downhill ever since. Pakistan failed to qualify for the 2023 Asia Cup final and are on the brink of elimination in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not hesitate to move on should the team's decline continue without any signs of progress. One avenue that the organization could consider for a new director of cricket is through the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

There are some huge names that are part of the franchise coaching staff across the league, and they would also be tempted to work with the national team. With the competition already comprising almost all of the players, a lack of familiarity will not pose an issue.

On that note, let us take a look at three PSL coaches who can replace Mickey Arthur as Pakistan's director of cricket after the 2023 World Cup.

#1 Azhar Mahmood

There is a debate about whether the Pakistan dressing room benefits or not with the presence of a former Pakistani player in the coaching setup. The approach of bringing in the likes of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis did not work out quite as hoped as they resigned right before the 2021 T20 World Cup.

With the team shaping up well under Grant Bradburn as head coach, the Men in Green could perhaps try out having a Pakistani candidate as the director of cricket, and former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood could be a viable choice.

He has previously served as the bowling coach of Pakistan from 2016 to 2019 under multiple spells. As far as his coaching record in the PSL is concerned, Azhar has been the bowling coach of the Karachi Kings and the Multan Sultans in the past.

He is currently the head coach of the Islamabad United franchise since undertaking the role in 2021.

#2 Aaqib Javed

The former Pakistan pacer currently serves as director of cricket operations of the Lahore Qalandars. He has been overseeing the operations of the franchise since 2016, in a similar capacity when compared to Mickey Arthur's role in the Pakistan national team's coaching setup.

However, Aaqib Javed has a dual role, as he is also the head coach of the franchise, which won successive titles in 2022 and 2023. He has forged a good chemistry with Shaheen Afridi, who is also the spearhead of the national side.

#3 Johan Botha

If the management is looking for an overseas candidate to take over from Mickey Arthur as the team director, then former South Africa player Johan Botha is a good choice.

The former spinner is well-versed with Pakistan cricket as he has been involved with PSL franchises since 2017. He was the fielding coach for the Islamabad United and Karachi Kings in the 2017 and 2020 editions, respectively.

Botha has also served as head coach for the Multan Sultans for two years and is currently involved with the Karachi Kings.

Will the PCB opt for a coaching overhaul, including Mickey Arthur, following Pakistan's dismal World Cup campaign? Let us know what you think.