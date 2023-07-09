3 reasons why Australia should drop David Warner for the 4th Ashes Test

There are two days left in the third Ashes Test at Headingly but today, the 4th day could very much be the decisive one as England need 224 runs more to win the game while the visitors require 10 wickets to seal the deal.

A win for the hosts will make the scoreline 2-1 in favour of Australia but will surely throw the series open. It will help England stay alive in thes series as they look to win their first Ashes series since 2015.

On the other side, a win will help the Aussies secure an away Ashes win, their first since 2001. It will be a tremendous achievement for Pat Cummins and Co as the side came close to doing so in 2019 before falling agonizingly short.

However, regardless of the results, one thing that Australia really need to look at seriously is David Warner's position in the side. The senior batter has not seized the opportunities that he has received and it remains to be seen whether the visitors will drop the veteran.

Here, we look at three reasons why Warner should be dropped for the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester:

#1 Record in England

David Warner has featured in 17 Tests in the UK, so far, scoring 835 runs at an awful average of 26.09. The sample size is huge and it's hard to think of many players who get so many chances to prove their mettle. This is his fourth Ashes in English conditions and his record has simply not been good enough.

Moreover, his record at Old Trafford, Manchester, where the fourth Test will be played is even worsse as he has an average of 11.50 there, including two ducks.

His early dismissal means that Australia is always chasing the game and one of their best players, Marcus Labuschagne, also gets exposed to the new ball, which is certainly not ideal. David Warner

#2 His recent returns in Tests

David Warner was in woeful form during the Australian summer and there were calls for him to be dropped from the side. However, the Aussies backed him and he went on to make a double ton against the Proteas in what was his 100th test match. However, that was the only good score that he managed to put up throughout the course of that series.

Then in India, he once again had a terrible run as he could only manage to score 26 runs across three innings before being ruled out of the series due to an injury. In this series, he has scored only 141 runs with his average being under 30 once again. All these stats indicate a decline in his Test game and as long as the rope is, the end could be near.

#3 The 'Stuart Broad' factor

Ahead of the series, Stuart Broad had accounted for Warner 14 times in the longest format of the game. The number has now gone up to 17 with the tall pacer getting him three more times so far this series. His vulnerability against the experienced Broad is not helping Australia's cause and as mentioned earlier, he has got enough chances.

It may not be a bad idea to give Marcus Harris some game time if Australia are looking at him as an option going forward.

