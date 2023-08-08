3 reasons why Australia leaving out Marnus Labuschagne from World Cup squad is wrong

On Monday (August 5), Australia named their provisional 18-member squad for the ICC ODI World Cup which is due to take place in India later this year in October-November. The one huge surprise in the announcement was the absence of Marnus Labuschagne.

Labuschagne, who was part of the recently concluded Ashes series, has featured in 30 ODIs so far. He has compiled 847 runs in the format at a decent average of 31.37. His strike rate of 83.20 do not meet today's demands and that too must have gone against his selection. For all his success and achievements in Test Cricket, Labuschagne has failed to replicate the same in the 50-over format.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Marnus Labuschagne has been axed as uncapped duo Aaron Hardie and Tanveer Sangha named in initial World Cup squad

There is still a belief amongst fans and experts that Australia would have been stronger with Labuschagne in the mix. On that note, here's a look at three reasons why Australia leaving him out of the World Cup squad is a wrong move.

#1 Solid technique

Marnus Labuschagne has a solid tight technique which could have been a huge positive for Australia considering their fragile middle order. Apart from Steve Smith, the Aussie team is packed with destructive batters who have glaring weaknesses in their game.

Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green can all win games singe-handedly on their day. But, they can't be relied upon in the ODI format.

#2 Proficiency on slow surfaces

Australia play four out of their nine group stage games at venues which are traditionally slow and known to favour spin. The Aussies face India in Chennai, South Africa and Sri Lanka in Lucknow, Netherlands in Delhi and Bangladesh in Pune.

The sub-continental teams, who have good spinners in their ranks could pose a tough challenge to Australia. The 29-year-old emerged as Australia's second-best batter on their Tour to India with 244 runs in eight Test innings.

Hence, a player of the quality of Marnus Labuschagne would have given the Kangaroos some reassurance in case of a mishap.

Stoinis, Marsh and Green have in the past, struggled on slow surfaces as they are not suited to their natural insticts. The selectors might have missed a trick by leaving out the chirpy Marnus.

#3 Additional bowling option

In Indian conditions, Marnus Labuschagne could have been an option with the ball for skipper Pat Cummins. Spin is likely to play a massive part in the upcoming edition of the World Cup and thus, with Marnus in the XI, not only would there be a solid batter, but a handy bowler as well.

Glenn Maxwell is the only spin-based all-rounder in a team, which is heavy on seam-bowling all-rounders. Thus, the presence of Labuschagne would have given the management some flexibility in terms of choosing the line-up.