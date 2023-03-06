3 reasons why Azam Khan is banging on Pakistan selectors' doors

Azam Khan, the 24 year old Pakistani cricketer who is also the son of former international cricketer Moin Khan, made his debut for the national side back in July 2021 but has played only three games so far.

The strongly built batter, though, is now back in the reckoning of the national team following his exploits in the Pakistan Super League. Azam's stunning returns have earned him high praise from many ex-cricketers and pundits.

Pakistan's selectors are due to announce the squad for Pakistan's upcoming series against Afghanistan, and many pundits opine that Azam should be picked in it. Their demands are totally justified, considering that there are quite a few reasons that warrant the powerful hitter's selection.

Here are three reasons why Azam Khan is banging on Pakistani selectors' doors.

#1 Khan is in sensational form

Azam Khan is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League, representing Islamabad United. He has set the tournament on fire with his batting, having compiled 277 runs in the 7 games that he has played so far.

He has scored two 50s, of which one is a 90+ score, and his runs have come at an explosive strike rate of 169.94. He has smashed 17 sixes in the tournament as well.

His returns have helped his side win 5 out of the 7 games that they have played, and they are placed 2nd in the points table. Pakistan could do well by using his good form while it lasts.

#2 Khan is vastly experienced

Grassroots Cricket @grassrootscric



Azam Khan talks about expanding his game, developing new shots, and playing more on the off side.



"In my early PSL seasons, I was called a one-dimensional player."
Azam Khan talks about expanding his game, developing new shots, and playing more on the off side.

While he has only featured in three T20Is for Pakistan, Azam Khan is an experienced campaigner on the domestic circuit.

He has played 102 T20s, representing various teams around the globe like the Barbados Royals, Galle Gladiators, Khulna Royals, Dhaka Dominators, Deccan Gladiators, and Desert Vipers, among others.

As such, he has played against some of the best in the business, whose experience could come in handy for the national side.

In the 107 games that he has played, he has scored 2239 runs at a strike rate of 143.70. He was only known for his power-hitting skills earlier, but he has worked on his skills and is now a reliable middle-order batsman.

#3 Azam Khan's confidence is top-notch at the moment

With runs behind him, it's no surprise that Azam Khan is as confident as ever at the moment. His confidence is evident from the way he has been conducting himself and speaking at recent press conferences.

Khan also recently said that he would make sure that 'the critics of his fitness' become 'fans of his fitness', which is a sign of extreme confidence and self-belief.

