3 reasons why Durban's Super Giants are favorites to win SA20 2024

The Durban's Super Giants have been on a roll in the ongoing SA20 2024, winning their first three matches, and are currently at the top of the standings with 12 points.

Led by the willy spinner Keshav Maharaj, the Super Giants have been in tremendous form in the competition so far. They began their campaign with an 11-run win against the MI Cape Town before getting the better of the defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Their win over the JoBurg Super Kings last night propelled them to the top of the points table.

The Durban's Super Giants have made a statement early into the competition. After finishing fifth last year, they are determined to go all the way this time around.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Durban's Super Giants are favorites to win SA20 2024.

#1 Durban's Super Giants have quality match-winners in their ranks

The Super Giants have one of the strongest batting units in the tournament. With Quinton de Kock at the top and Heinrich Klaasen and Nicholas Pooran guarding the middle order, they have their bases covered in the batting department.

Klaasen has already set the tournament on fire with knocks of 85 off 35 balls and 64 off 41 balls. Pooran also stamped his authority against the Eastern Cape, smashing an unbeaten 60 off 31 balls at a strike rate of almost 195. JJ Smuts has looked in good touch as well, scoring a 38-ball 75 against the Super Kings.

While de Kock is yet to fire with the bat, everyone is aware of the mayhem he can cause once he gets going. They also have good bowling all-rounders - Keemo Paul and Dwaine Pretorius - who can use the willow to good effect.

If the entire batting unit fires in unison, there is no stopping the Durban's Super Giants from lifting the title.

#2 HasDurban's Super Giants boast a well-rounded bowling attack

The Durban's Super Giants have a well-rounded bowling attack to back up their batters. They have T20 specialists like Keemo Paul and Dwaine Pretorius, backed by the English duo of Richard Gleeson and Reece Topley.

Not many would forget Gleeson, who dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant within his first eight balls in international cricket. He has been in terrific form of late, having already picked up five wickets from three matches.

Left-arm pacer Topley is a T20 veteran, who has experience playing franchise leagues across the globe. He has 202 wickets from 154 T20s and has already scalped four wickets in the tournament.

Backing their pacers is Super Giants skipper Keshav Maharaj, who is known for his impeccable line and length. He has already scalped four wickets and holds the key amid all pacers.

With plenty of options available, including specialist T20 bowlers, Durban has a good chance of going all the way this year.

#3 Durban's Super Giants have looked in fine form so far

There is a very popular proverb - 'morning shows the day'. If this is anything to go by, then Durban's Super Giants have made a good start to the SA20 2024.

The Super Giants currently occupy the top spot in the standings with three wins from as many games. They have performed like a well-oiled machine, with Maharaj leading the side from the front.

They were out of the contest at one point in all three games but made superb comebacks to finish on the winning sides, and this would be a massive motivation for them going deep into the tournament. If Durban can continue their momentum, they could end up winning the SA20 2024.

