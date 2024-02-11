3 reasons why GT must play Azmatullah Omarzai in their starting 11 for IPL 2024

The Afghan all-round sensation, Azmatullah Omarzai, has hardly put a foot wrong in his brief international career so far. He has already established himself as an all-format cricketer and has been someone who has taken international cricket like fish to water.

Azmatullah scored his maiden ODI century against Sri Lanka in the opening ODI at Pallekele and took Afghanistan within 42 runs of Sri Lanka's massive 381. Chasing a massive target, Afghanistan was staring down the barrel at 55/5 when Mohammad Nabi joined Azmat in the middle.

The duo stitched together a massive 242-run stand to give Afghanistan some hope, but in the end, the target of 382 proved to be way too much.

Azmatullah came out to the crease with a clear mindset and went after everything in the powerplay. He settled down as the innings progressed and mixed caution with aggression to keep the Sri Lankan bowlers at bay.

He smashed 13 fours and six sixes during his blistering knock of 149, which came in just 115 deliveries. While he couldn't take his side over the finish line, the knock was again an indication of the supreme talent this youngster possesses.

He had an exceptional World Cup 2023, where he was one of the pioneers for Afghanistan in what transpired to be a fairytale journey. Azmat was roped in by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL Auctions at his base price of Rs 50 lakhs. Azmat lends an ideal balance to any side he plays for.

Now let us look at three possible reasons why Azmatullah Omarzai should be in the playing XI of the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024.

#1 Omarzai lends a perfect balance with his all-round abilities

Omarzai has all the attributes to become one of the finest all-rounders, and given his ability to contribute evenly with both bat and ball, he is a pivotal member of any team he plays for. Azmatullah, who will be playing his first IPL in 2024, should be given a longer run by the Gujarat Titans due to his all-round skills.

Omarzai is a destructive middle-order batter who can mold his game perfectly according to match situations. He can also turn it on when required, which was evident during the opening ODI against Sri Lanka and all through the fifty-over World Cup.

Azmat is more than a handy bowler, and his ability to hit the deck at a rapid pace and move the ball both ways makes him an integral part of the Afghanistan set-up. If given a chance, Azmat could be a game-changer for the Gujarat Titans.

#2 Omarzai can be used as a floater in the batting order

One of the most talented budding cricketers going around, Azmatullah Omarzai is a three-dimensional player who can contribute in every department of the game.

While Omarzai bats in the middle order for Afghanistan, his sound technique and ability to hit sixes at will, make him a perfect fit for any number.

The Gujarat Titans seems to have a settled unit at the top order, and with the likes of Rahul Tewatia and David Miller being present as the designated finishers, Omarzai could well get a desired middle-order position if he gets a chance in the IPL.

#3 Ability to mix caution with aggression and bat according to the game situation

Omarzai's batting is much more than hitting and slogging. He is a proper middle-order batter who can grind for long hours and build from scratch, which was evident during the blistering knock against the Lankans.

He started aggressively before curbing his natural instincts in the middle overs to form a massive partnership with Mohammad Nabi.

While he waited for the loose deliveries in the middle overs, Azmat turned it on towards the final stages of the match and went on to smash eight sixes en route to his knock of 149.

The innings were a perfect example of how to build an innings and then capitalize once set. He could turn out to be the man of the hour for the Gujarat Titans.

