3 reasons why India are among the favorites to win Champions Trophy 2025

Team India are all set to kick off their Champions Trophy campaign, an ICC event marking its return after an eight-year-long hiatus. While Pakistan are the official hosts of the tournament, the Men in Blue aren’t traveling to their neighboring nation and will play all their matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The tournament consists of eight teams divided into two groups of four each. While Group A includes India, defending champions Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, Group B comprises Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan.

All teams have named strong squads for the upcoming ICC event and will have their sights set on the silverware. The previous edition of the tournament in 2017 saw Pakistan beating India in the summit clash to lift the title, and hence the arch-rivals will yet again be the favorites.

Ad

On that note, here’s listing out three reasons why Team India are among the favorites to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

#3 Core largely intact from the 2023 World Cup

India v Australia: Final - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 - Source: Getty

The Indian think tank kept the squad largely similar to the one that made it to the final of the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023. Team India remained unbeaten till the summit clash before losing the crucial finale against Australia.

Ad

Most members of the squad have previously played together under crucial circumstances; hence it won’t be much difficult for them to build that momentum again. With the core remaining intact, players will know the strategy to tackle the varied kinds of opposition.

Every game is a must-win for all teams if they wish to top their respective groups. India must have an intent similar to the ODI World Cup, which would help them top the group stage and make it to the knockouts.

Ad

#2 In-form opening and middle-order batters

India v England - 2nd ODI - Source: Getty

The Men in Blue showed tremendous form in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against England as they clean-swept the series 3-0, winning all the matches emphatically. Team India would hope to carry the same momentum when they set off on their Champions Trophy journey.

Ad

While many criticized Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their inconsistent performances with the willow, the senior batters shut their critics by showing glimpses of their old selves as they returned to form and got the scorecard ticking.

Opening the batting unit, the Indian skipper failed to get going in the first and third games, but scored a brilliant ton in the second game in Cuttack, piling up 119 runs. On the other hand, his opening partner Shubman Gill registered two half-centuries and one hundred in the three-game series.

Ad

The middle-order batters too were consistent in putting up runs in each match and got good numbers under their belt. Hence, it is safe to say that the Indian side boasts a strong and all-round batting unit.

#1 Easier venue adaptability

Expand Tweet

Ad

Unlike other participants of the Champions Trophy, who play their matches at different venues in Pakistan, India will feel relatively easy to adapt to the venue as they play all their matches at a single venue- the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While understanding the venue conditions is one thing, devising your team strategies according to the same and acting on them to maintain consistency and momentum is a different ball game. Nonetheless, it will not take long for Team India to adapt to it.

Moreover, the team will save travel time, compared to other participants, and can utilize it for extra practice sessions. The teams drawn in India’s group will have to travel to Dubai to face the Men in Blue and return to Pakistan for their other matches, indicating travel time as well as multiple venue switches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news