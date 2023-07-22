3 reasons why India must consider Prasidh Krishna for the 2023 World Cup

As per a recent update by the BCCI, India's pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are in the advanced stages of their rehabilitation and are currently bowling with full intensity during their net sessions.

The board has officially announced that both players will participate in several practice games organized by the NCA. Following these matches, a final decision on their inclusion will be made by the BCCI medical team.

Jasprit Bumrah has been absent from the Indian team for nearly a year, last representing the nation in September 2022. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna suffered a stress fracture and was ruled out of the IPL this year.

Here we take a look at three reasons why India must consider Prasidh Krishna for the 2023 World Cup:

#3 Extra pace and bounce

Extracts good pace and bounce

Prasidh is a tall bowler and he hits the deck and extracts good bounce. This will come in handy for India in the upcoming World Cup, especially in the middle overs when batting sides tend to go for quick runs.

Since only four fielders are outside the 30-yard circle in the middle overs, Krishna with his pace and disconcerting bounce can pose a lot of questions to the batters. He will be used as an attacking option by Rohit Sharma and hence, can be an important player for the side.

#2 Ability to move the ball off the deck

Prasidh Krishna is more of an enforcer

In his short international career, Prasidh showed he had the skills to be really successful at the highest level. He has more bounce and pace compared to the other bowlers and the quickness of the ball after pitching can become even more disconcerting.

The other bowlers in the Indian squad are similar bowlers who rely more on swing and seam and hence, Krishna comes in with variety that will give the Indian side a lot more options.

#1 Potent new ball option

Has had good success with the new ball

In 14 ODI games so far, Prasidh Krishna has picked up 25 wickets at an average of under 23. He has been extremely potent with the new ball and has shown the ability to move the ball off the surface. His natural length is back of a good length and can be a great accomplice to the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami - two bowlers who pitch the ball up and swing it.

With an extremely smooth action, Prasidh can be a good bowler in Indian conditions.