3 reasons why India are overwhelming favorites to win Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025 will kick off with a match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on Tuesday, September 9. The Group B clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are the other two teams who have been placed in Group B for the T20 tournament.

India are in Group A along with hosts UAE, Pakistan and Oman. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign with a match against UAE in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. They will then face arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday, September 14. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will conclude their campaign with a match against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

India are the defending champions in the Asia Cup as well as the most successful team in the history of the competition, having won the title eight times. Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, we look at three reasons why the Men in Blue are overwhelming favorites to defend their title.

#1 Strong batting and bowling line-up

While there has been some debate about Team India's team selection for Asia Cup 2025, what cannot be denied is the fact that the Men in Blue have an extremely strong batting and bowling line-up.

If we look at the 15-man squad, opener Abhishek Sharma has been terrific at the top of the order in his brief international career. He could be India's X factor with the bat yet again. Sanju Samson struggled against England, but had been in brilliant form before that. While Shreyas Iyer's absence is baffling, Shubman Gill's return will bolster the batting.

Like Samson, skipper Suryakumar also struggled in the home series against England. However, he had a fantastic IPL and would thus be confident of putting up a good show. Also, Tilak Varma may be young, but he has already proved to be a match-winner with the willow.

Shifting focus to the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are undoubtedly two of the top pacers in the format. Leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's comeback to international cricket has been an absolutely sensational one. He could be India's X-factor with the ball in Asia Cup 2025. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also a proven performer.

#2 Match-winning all-rounders

Team India are blessed to have Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel in their ranks. Both players are genuine all-rounders, who can win matches for the country with bat and ball. It would be fair to say that Pandya and Axar were crucial to India's success in the 2024 T20 World Cup. They bailed the team out of tough situations multiple times in the ICC event.

Pandya can open the innings with the ball and can deliver the goods at the death as well. With the bat in hand, he can play game-changing cameos, coming in at the end. Axar also offers similar skills to his captain. Like Pandya, the canny left-arm spinner can also open the innings. He can keep things tight and chip in with wickets as well. His ability with the bat is no longer a secret in international cricket.

#3 On paper, India look the best of all teams

While it would be unfair to write off the other teams taking part in Asia Cup 2025, it would be appropriate to say that India look the strongest of all teams on paper. Hong Kong, UAE and Oman are unlikely to cause India much trouble, while Bangladesh are not the force they once used to be following the exits of some of their star players like Shakib Al Hasan.

Pakistan continue to blow hot and cold irrespective of the players they pick. While they remain threatening, they are nowhere near favorites to win Asia Cup 2025. As they have often done in the past, Sri Lanka can run India close. However, given their current line-up, the Men in Blue would be disappointed if they don't defeat Sri Lanka. As for Afghanistan, India should fancy their chances against them.

All said and done, India are overwhelming favorites to win Asia Cup 2025. In T20 cricket, any team can beat any side on a given day. However, given Team India's recent track record in multi-nation events, opponents could find it tough to stop the Men in Blue juggernaut.

