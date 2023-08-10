3 reasons why India should take Tilak Varma to Asia Cup 2023

Young Team India batter Tilak Varma has made an impressive debut in the ongoing T20I series in West Indies. Even as the visitors are trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, Tilak has been a consistent performer for the team, scoring 139 runs in three innings at an average of 69.50 and a strike rate of 139.

The 20-year-old scored 39 off 22 balls on his T20I debut at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. He smashed two fours and three sixes even as Team India went down in the game, faltering in a chase of 150.

In the second match of the series, the left-handed batter scored his maiden T20I fifty, hitting 51 off 41 balls. India, however, lost the close match by two wickets.

Tilak, again, shone with an unbeaten 49 off 37 deliveries in the third T20I, which was a do-or-die encounter for the Men in Blue. He struck four fours and a six as India registered a thumping seven-wicket win to stay alive in the series.

In the wake of his impressive performances, we look at three reasons why the southpaw should be included in India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad.

#1 Tilak has shown great maturity in the West Indies T20Is

The left-hander has looked at ease in the T20Is in West Indies. (Pic: @TilakV9/ Twitter)

Apart from his consistency, what has impressed fans and critics is the maturity with which he has batted in the three T20Is in West Indies so far. He has come out in varying circumstances and has adopted his game according to the situation.

In the opening T20I, Tilak seemed to be guiding India’s chase of 150 until being dismissed. As long as he was at the crease, Team India seemed to be in control of the proceedings. The visitors batted first in the second T20I and Tilak almost single-handedly lifted the team past the 150-mark with a well-compiled half-century.

With Suryakumar going hammer and tongs in the third T20I, India needed someone to give him company at the other end and Tilak proved to be the perfect foil, anchoring the innings from one end.

A number of former cricketers have backed the left-handed batter’s inclusion in the ODI squad.

Wasim Jaffer recently opined while speaking to ESPNcricinfo:

“If at all India need a batter to look at in 50 overs, I won’t be surprised if it’s Tilak Varma. The kind of maturity that he has shown, I’ll be happy to see him coming into the ODI mix also.”

#2 India need a left-hander at No. 4

The 20-year-old has scored 139 runs in three T20I innings. (Pic: @TilakV9/ Twitter)

It’s been four years since India’s lack of planning for the No. 4 spot played out in embarrassing fashion during the 2019 World Cup in England. First, Ambati Rayudu was not selected in the squad, which was a rather shocking decision.

Then, India experimented with multiple players at No. 4 during the ICC event, and the results, not surprisingly, were disastrous, exposing India’s unpreparedness for the mega tournament.

Cut to 2023, not much seems to have changed, which is rather infuriating for Indian fans and experts. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to occupy two of the top three slots. Shubman Gill, in all probability, should be Rohit’s opening partner, though his recent form will concern selectors and the team management.

With three right-handers at the top, a left-hander in Tilak at No. 4 would be a good option. His versatility with the bat has impressed many, although the sample size may be too small.

Former left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha hinted that Varma could be tried at No. 4 in ODIs, which has been an Achilles’ heel for the team.

"Is there a possibility of expediting #TilakVarma's inclusion to help settle the number 4 debate for #TeamIndia in ODIs? He appears promising, displays strong composure, and adds the advantage of being a left-handed batsman," Ojha tweeted.

#3 Uncertainty over the availability of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul

Shreyas Iyer (left) and KL Rahul (Pic: Getty Images)

Another reason why India should seriously consider including Tilak in the Asia Cup squad is because of the growing uncertainty over the availability of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. There have been conflicting reports in the media over their respective returns from injury.

According to a recent Cricbuzz report, the situation around Rahul's availability will possibly become clearer by the weekend or early next week. The Indian batter is reportedly scheduled to participate in a practice game in Bengaluru. No such update is available on Shreyas as of now.

Even if the duo features in the Asia Cup, India would want to try out some backups, keeping the 2023 World Cup in mind. Among the options available, Tilak seems a good contender to get an opportunity to stake a claim for a place in the ODI squad.