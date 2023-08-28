3 reasons why Karun Nair leaving Karnataka for Vidarbha is the right move

Indian batter Karun Nair has obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to play for Vidarbha in the upcoming domestic season. Having made his first-class debut in the 2013 season, Karun has so far featured in 85 matches, scoring 5922 runs at an average of 48.94, with 15 hundreds and 27 fifties.

The 31-year-old also has the experience of 90 List A matches in which he has scored 2119 runs at an average of 30.71, with two hundreds and 12 half-centuries. When it comes to international cricket, he is remembered as only the second Indian to score a triple hundred in Test cricket after Virender Sehwag. However, he has only represented the nation in six Tests and two ODIs, and last played for India in 2017.

The cricketer confirmed his switch from Karnataka to Vidarbha via a post on his official Instagram handle.

“As I embark on a new chapter with the Vidarbha Cricket Association, I carry with me the cherished memories, friendships, and skills I’ve gained during my time with KSCA. Thank you for being an integral part of my cricketing journey. Now onto the next exciting adventure!” he wrote.

In the wake of Karun’s decision to represent Vidarbha in the upcoming domestic season, we look at three reasons why it’s the right move.

#1 Karun Nair’s future with Karnataka was bleak

The 31-year-old has the experience of 85 first-class matches and 90 List-A games. (Pic: Getty Images)

The selectors and team management in Karnataka seem to have lost faith in Karun in recent times.

The right-handed batter’s last first-class match came in June 2022 during the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Uttar Pradesh. He scored 29 and 10 in Karnataka’s five-wicket loss. Karun’s last List A was against Bengal in Thumba in December 2021. He was out for 25 off 40 as Karnataka went down in the contest by four wickets.

Clearly, Karnataka seem to have moved on from Karun and the time had come for the batter as well to move on from the state. If we look at the current state of Karnataka’s batting, they have an abundance of riches.

Nikin Jose and Vishal Onat have impressed as young middle-order batters. Jose scored 547 runs in 13 innings at an average of 49.72 in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. Onat is also someone who has shown promise of a bright future.

Expand Tweet

Also, with experienced batters like Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Manish Pandey, Karun was unlikely to get a regular run in the Karnataka team in the upcoming seasons.

#2 He has a chance to reignite his domestic career

The right-handed batter has scored a triple hundred in Test cricket.

Players move states for better opportunities. And with the kind of experience he has, Karun can expect to get a consistent run in the Vidarbha. In other words, he will get a chance to reignite his career, which has been experiencing a low over the last couple of seasons.

Karun will be pleased with the fact that he is the leading run-getter in the ongoing Maharaja T20 Trophy, 2023. In 10 matches for Mysuru Warriors, the franchise skipper has scored 388 runs at an average of 38.80 and a strike rate of 146.41, with three half-centuries.

While the batter has experienced numerous ups and downs during his career, he is still only 31 and has a few years of cricket left in him. If he can utilize the opportunities at Vidarbha and make the maximum of his chances, he knows he might well be knocking at the doors of national selection yet again.

#3 He can guide the youngsters in the Vidarbha side

Karun moving from Karnataka to Vidarbha is a win-win situation for both the player and his new state.

While the batter will get an opportunity to reestablish his credentials, young players in Vidarbha can also benefit from his presence in the dressing room and on the field.

Having played domestic cricket for nearly a decade, Karun has plenty of experience to share with the upcoming generation.

For someone who has gone through a number of rough patches despite possessing an impressive record, he can pass on some invaluable information to the upcoming generation of cricketers.