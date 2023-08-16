3 reasons why Marcus Stoinis could be Australia's most important player at 2023 World Cup 

All-rounders in white-ball cricket are arguably invaluable to any team's balance and that is what Marcus Stoinis has been providing to Australia for quite some time now. He has been named in their ODI World Cup squad and is likely to start in the XI as well, regardless of the conditions.

One of the main reasons why the Aussies are deemed as favorites for the World cup is the balance that they have and the bases that they cover across all departments and Stoinis is certainly a key element for them.

As Marcus Stoinis turns 34 today, here's a look at three reasons why the all-rounder is arguably Australia's most important player at the World Cup

#3 Versatility

The ODI format is such that teams need to have batters who can be used as floaters according to the situation. Here's where Marcus Stoinis gives the Aussies that option as they can use him as the situation demands.

Having already played quite a lot of cricket in the top order, Stoinis has settled into the role of a finisher alongside Glenn Maxwell. However, just in case Australia needs someone to go in and take advantage of the platform given by the openers, or even fill in for someone in case of injuries, Stoinis is more than capable of it.

The versatility is with the ball as well when it comes to Stoinis as he can not only swing the new ball, but can also be effective with his cutters on pitches that offer grip.

#2 Strong spin game

Marcus Stoinis' ability to bash spin bowling is something that is going to be extremely handy in Indian conditions. Players from outside the subcontinent aren't generally associated with being that good against spin, but that isn't the case with Stoinis.

Being brought up on fast pitches in Western Australia, Stoinis is understandably good against pace. But his ability to dominate the spinners could be the cutting-edge that Australia needs while dealing with quality spin bowling.

#1 Experience in Indian conditions

Arguably the biggest factor that makes Marcus Stoinis crucial for Australia's chances of winning the World Cup is his experience in Indian conditions. Having already played a lot of IPL games, Stoinis understands when to shift gears and how to pace his innings.

He has featured for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2023 and has had to bat a majority of games on the tricky pitches in Lucknow. With the ball sometimes getting softer, stroke-making may not be easy. However, Stoinis has had a first-hand experience of building his innings, which could be crucial for the Aussies.