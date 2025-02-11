3 reasons why MI are favorites to win their second title in WPL 2025 season

Mumbai Indians (MI), one of the better performers in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL), had shown their prowess to win the first season of the competition. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side enjoyed a dominant run, but could not replicate their dominance in the second season.

The franchise failed to secure direct qualification for the finals, and were eliminated by eventual winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). A season without silverware does not diminish their ability, and with their core well intact, it is an undeniable fact that Mumbai Indians (MI) enter the 2025 campaign as one of the favorites.

MI will kickstart their campaign with a clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, February 15, in Vadodara.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why MI are favorites to win their second title in the WPL 2025 season.

#1 Key players in decent form

MI have a few star players among their ranks, and a huge reason behind their decline in the 2024 edition was a dip in their returns. Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, and Nat Sciver-Brunt dominated the individual charts, making the title inevitable.

In the 2024 season, Harmanpreet Kaur was MI's leading run-scorer with 268 runs, but she was seventh on the overall list. The likes of Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, and Nat Sciver-Brunt, who hold the key in the batting department, were not even in the top 10.

A similar trend was on show in the wickets charts too. Only one bowler from MI was among the top 10 wicket-takers (Nat Sciver-Brunt with 10 wickets).

MI's title hopes hinge on how their star players fare as they make up the bulk of both the batting and bowling unit. There have been encouraging signs in this regard. Amelia Kerr had a stunning season post the WPL, winning the T20 World Cup with New Zealand, and being recently crowned as ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was one of the few positives England had in their 0-16 rout at the hands of Australia in the Ashes series. She recorded two fifties in the tour, and was the leading run-scorer for England in the ODI series.

Post the WPL 2024, Hayley Matthews had a decent World Cup campaign in the West Indies' run to the semi-finals. The all-rounder has been in sublime touch of late, being among the runs and wickets in the series against India and Bangladesh.

#2 MI have a well-proven combination

Form was a major concern in the 2024 season, which led to an underwhelming season. With the players in much better shape this time around, MI have the luxury of having aproven combination, which boasts depth, versatility, and balance.

With three top all-rounders in their top six, MI have the luxury of playing extra batters and still have the balance alongwith extra bowling options. The formula worked in the inaugural season, and there is no reason to suggest why it will not pay off once again.

MI also have a reliable frontline seamer in Shabnim Ismail, and a WPL proven spinner in Saika Ishaque. All of these components lead to a well-oiled bowling group.

#3 Brave decisions in the off-season and smart signings at WPL Auction 2025

The inability to defend their title with a proven squad made for a tricky off-season for the Mumbai Indians (MI). While the core remains the priority, the franchise chose to make small tweaks to their side. They released four players in total, which included propsect like Fatima Jaffer and England pacer Issy Wong.

The latter's release came as a huge shock as she played a huge role in the inaugural season for the franchise. However, with Shabnim Ismail's acquisition, Issy Wong's game time was severely affected. The English international only played two matches in the season.

With only limited overseas spots in the team, Issy Wong's spot was more equipped for another player, leading to the release. During the auction, MI roped in South Africa all-rounder, Nadine de Klerk, who is known to be a handy and versatile player in both departments. While MI have their overseas options set for the playing XI, she can be a floater option, or partner S Sajana towards the end, if her services are required.

MI also broke the bank to rope in 16-year-old G Kamalini. With exposure, she could slowly develop into a player for the future, and based on curret form, can also play a role in the upoming season. She finished as the third highest run-scorer in the 2025 Women's U-19 T20 World Cup recently.

