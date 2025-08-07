During the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, an interesting statistic started doing the rounds. Mohammed Siraj, who bowled India to a sensational comeback in the series, was in the limelight for seemingly performing better when playing without the bonafide leader of the pace attack, Jasprit Bumrah.

In Tests that involve Bumrah, Siraj has a bowling average of 35, with one five-fer. In Tests that don't involve Bumrah, he averages 25.1, with four five-wicket hauls to his name. That figure of 25.1 is also well below the pacer's career bowling average of 31.05.

What could be the reasons behind this strange stat? Bumrah is one of the best bowlers India have ever produced, and having him as a teammate is clearly a bonus for any supporting bowler.

On that note, here are three reasons why Mohammed Siraj seems to perform better without Jasprit Bumrah.

#3 It's entirely possible that Mohammed Siraj raises his mental level while playing without Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj is clearly someone who wears his heart on his sleeve. After the fifth Test, he remarked during the post-match presentation that he pumped himself up by setting a photo of the word "Believe" as his wallpaper.

It's entirely possible that Siraj finds a way to raise his mental level when Bumrah isn't around, as he knows he now has to be the main man for the Indian team. The psychological aspect of cricket, especially at the top level, cannot be ignored. And the 31-year-old, who is known to be mentally strong and driven, might just be finding that extra gear in him.

#2 The conditions have had a huge say in these figures

In the 25 Tests where both Bumrah and Siraj have played, the conditions haven't been as bowler-friendly as expected. The average run rate in these matches stands at 3.4, while bowlers have averaged a shade over 31.

Siraj has played eight Tests at home without Bumrah. In these matches, he has bowled a total of just 86 overs, with the spinners ruling the roost. Had the Hyderabad-born fast bowler been required more with the ball, as is generally the case with his senior partner, his numbers may have taken a hit.

Moreover, away from home, Siraj has played at venues like Chattogram and Mirpur. He didn't touch the 20-over mark in any of the four innings he bowled in Bangladesh. Port of Spain and Brisbane, meanwhile, gave him a good amount of help off the surface.

Varied conditions have had a huge say in Siraj's seemingly good numbers while playing without Bumrah.

#1 Siraj is used as the leader of the pace attack in Bumrah's absence

Whenever India need a wicket, if Bumrah is available, they naturally turn to him. The onus on building pressure at the other end then falls on Siraj, who isn't always given the best situations to come into the attack.

However, without the ace spearhead, Siraj is treated at the leader of the pace attack and is given more opportunities to make an impact. He also bowls more overs, and given his fitness, he is the kind of bowler who can sustain his performance level over long spells.

The absence of a deep fast-bowling pool has meant that Bumrah and Siraj's collective and individual usage have been straightforward to analyze and predict. Even if it's hard to find accurate data suggesting that this has been the case, keen viewers of the game will likely be able to easily identify this as an important factor.

