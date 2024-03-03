3 reasons why New Zealand should bring back Neil Wagner for the 2nd Test vs Australia

Neil Wagner was an integral part of the New Zealand Test squad after making his debut in 2012. A veteran of 64 Tests, he was named in the New Zealand squad to play Australia in a two-match series.

However, the pacer called it a day from International cricket a few days before the first Test in Wellington after he was informed that he would not be a part of playing XIs of both Tests.

Wagner was, however, brought on the field as a substitute fielder in the Wellington Test that New Zealand lost by 172 runs.

On that note, here is a look at three reasons why New Zealand should reinstate Neil Wagner to the playing XI for the second Test, bringing him out of international retirement.

#1 Has been highly successful at the Hagley Oval

Wagner played the highest number of Test matches in his career at the Hagley Oval (11), the venue for the second Test. In 11 Tests there, the pacer picked up 37 wickets, including a five-wicket haul against Australia in 2016, and averaged 28.43.

It would not be a bad idea if the New Zealand team management brought Wagner back to their playing XI for the second Test considering his experience and knack of picking up wickets at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

#2 Good track record against Australia

Neil Wagner has an impressive track record against Australia

Wagner has a good track record against Australia. In four Tests against the Kiwis' Trans-Tasman rivals, Wagner has bagged 24 wickets at an average of 23.04 including a five-wicket haul.

Out of the four Tests that he played against Australia, only one came in New Zealand (at the Hagley Oval), when he picked up six wickets in an innings. The remaining 18 wickets came in Australia in just three Tests.

Notably, Wagner has dismissed Steve Smith on five occasions in four Tests. Marnus Labuschagne has lost his wicket twice to Wagner in three Tests.

Considering his track record against Australia, Wagner could be an exciting pick for the second Test, especially with the visitors currently 1-0 ahead in the series.

#3 Variation in the bowling line-up

New Zealand played four pacers in the starting XI in the first Test, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Willam O'Rourke. All four are right-handed fast bowlers and the Kiwis could do with some variety in the second Test.

Wagner, a left-handed seamer, would bring an extra dimension to the bowling line-up and create an awkward angle. Most teams prefer to have a left-handed pacer in their playing XI and considering the experience Wagner brings to the table, the Kiwis might just be tempted to bring him back from international retirement.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should New Zealand pick Neil Wagner in the playing X1 for the second Test against Australia Yes No 1 votes