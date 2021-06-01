3 reasons why New Zealand can win a Test series in England after 22 years

New Zealand are set to play familiar foes England in a two-match Test series, with the first match to start at the iconic Lord’s from June 2. The Kiwis have failed to win a Test series on English soil for the past 22 years. However, with several experienced players and proven match-winners in their ranks, New Zealand will fancy their chances of setting the record straight this time around.

In this article, we take a look at the three reasons why New Zealand hold a fair chance to win the Test series in England.

#3 Strong pace battery

Neil Wagner (L) and Tim Southee

With Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Kyle Jamieson, New Zealand have one of the best and most versatile fast bowling line-ups in the world. The pace trio’s tenacity to bowl probing lines and lengths makes it difficult for the batsmen to encounter them.

While Southee is lethal with the new ball, Wagner is a clever operator with a semi-old cherry and possesses the ability to break crucial partnerships. Since the start of 2019, the left-arm pacer has picked up 61 wickets from just 21 innings at an average of under 20.

On the other hand, Kyle Jamieson, the recent recruit in the New Zealand Test set-up, has the potential to extract bounce from any surface and trouble the batsmen with his searing pace. The right-arm pacer has already picked up 36 wickets in his short six-match Test career so far.

#2 Stable middle-order

Kane Williamson (L) and Ross Taylor

The middle-order duo of Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson have been the fulcrum of New Zealand's batting line-up for close to a decade. Both Williamson and Taylor have over 7,000 runs in Test cricket and have been instrumental in several famous New Zealand victories over the years. With an average of over 40 against the Englishmen, the pair will hope to continue their rich vein of form in the upcoming series.

Besides Williamson and Taylor, BJ Watling will be another vital cog in the New Zealand side. Watling, who has a good record against England, was the top performer with the bat in the previous series between the two teams. The wicket-keeper batsman has been the unsung hero of many New Zealand victories and will be determined to guide his team to a historic series win on English soil.

#1 Recent form

The sky is the limit for @BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson 📈 pic.twitter.com/X50kTxnSLQ — ICC (@ICC) May 26, 2021

The New Zealand team will be high on confidence heading into the series as they are unbeaten in Tests for the last 17 months.

The Kiwis have notched up 10 wins on the trot since September 2019, and their winning streak saw them qualify for the World Test Championship final.

While England are a tough team to beat at home, Williamson and co. will leave no stone unturned in pulling off their first Test series win in England in 22 years.