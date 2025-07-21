 3 reasons why Nitish Kumar Reddy's injury is a major setback for India ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test 

Ad

Team India had to deal with yet another unwelcome blow after all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the remainder of the series due to injury. The youngster sustained a knee injury during a gym session, leaving the visitors with a major headache following the recent injuries to Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep.

The young all-rounder did not make the playing XI for the series opener, with the team preferring Shardul Thakur's experience. However, Reddy was roped in after Team India's four-wicket loss at Headingley, Leeds, and was part of the playing XI in the recent couple of Tests.

He scored 45 runs at an average of 11.25, and took three wickets at an average of 37 in the series, but numbers do not signify how India will miss his services following his injury.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Nitish Kumar Reddy's injury is a major setback for India ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test.

#1 His presence strengthened the lower middle order and was a handy bowling option

Team India did not hesitate to turn to Nitish Kumar Reddy straightaway after the first Test because he was arguably the missing piece in the playing XI, in a way. Although he could not make an impact in the second Test at Edgbaston, the dynamic and the team composition after his inclusion made it evident that it was the route to take.

Having a sturdy batting option at No.7 or No.8 is not a luxury that many sides have. Banking on their frontline bowlers' ability, India gambled in favor of batting depth, and it paid off. This particular combination was less prone to collapses, and Nitish Kumar Reddy's presence, along with other selection calls, played a huge part in that.

Not much was expected from the all-rounder from a bowling point of view, since India already had three frontline pacers and two spinners. However, he managed to make a contribution in that department as well, especially in the first innings at Lord's. He outshone his peers at times to get the ball to swing and nip with his gentle nip, making the first couple of breakthroughs as well.

The all-rounder would have been a solid option for Shubman Gill to turn to in the business end of the series, especially with injuries ruling out two pacers already, while workload management and fatigue are other pertinent factors.

#2 Nitish Kumar Reddy was adapting well to English conditions and was due for a big score

The all-rounder showed why the team were right to retain him in the playing XI despite a poor first outing at Edgbaston. In the third Test at Lord's, Reddy played out 144 deliveries across both innings, showcasing that he is more than just a handy option in the batting order.

He was looking in solid touch in the first innings, until a brilliant delivery by Ben Stokes ended his stay. During the run chase on Day 5, he was up against a charged-up Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, and endured their constant sledging and short ball barrage, to score a gritty 53-ball 13, before nicking one off a sublime Chris Woakes delivery at the stroke of Lunch.

He was growing in stature as the tour progressed, and could have contributed to the team in one way. In a phase of the tour where India needed their best combination to remain alive in the series, the absence of Nitish Kumar Reddy, who could have been a major X-Factor, comes across as a massive blow.

#3 India do not have credible options that offer the same assurance as Nitish Kumar Reddy

The team combination that India desires is in absolute tatters now following Nitish Kumar Reddy's unprecedented injury. The visitors can either maintain the same combination by including Shardul Thakur as a like-for-like replacement, or include a third spinner in the form of Kuldeep Yadav. There is also the option of playing a batter like Dhruv Jurel, or going all out with the pace attack by including both Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna into the mix.

But none of these aforementioned potential combinations are Team India's first-choice ploy, since they do not offer the balance or prowess of Nitish Kumar Reddy. The youngster was able to offer batting depth, and relieve the frontline bowlers with his all-round abilities, but India may well have to compromise in some fashion while replacing him in the playing XI.

