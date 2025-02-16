3 reasons why Pakistan can defend their Champions Trophy title in the 2025 edition 

Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy 2025, which will be the first ICC event in the country since the 1996 World Cup. The Men in Green are the defending champions, having secured a 180-run victory over India to claim the title in 2017.

Led by Mohammad Rizwan, they come into the tournament after losing a tri-series final against New Zealand. They are slotted in Group A along with India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand.

With a perfect mix of experience and fresh talent, Pakistan would look to become only the third team to win the Champions Trophy for the second time.

On that note, let's take a look at a few reasons why Pakistan could have a deeper run to possibly defend its title in the 2025 edition.

#1 Excellent players of spin in middle-order

Whether it be Pakistan or Dubai, the pitches on offer will be conducive for spin bowlers. It will require the participating sides to have batters capable of tackling tweakers and steer the side on a comfortable note.

Pakistan have the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Saud Shakeel, who are good players of spin.

In particular, Rizwan recently slammed 122* against South Africa, where he displayed his strong defensive game, backfoot punch, and sweep shots against the spinners. Agha, who scored 134* and stitched together a 260-run stand with Rizwan during the same game, also showed confidence in playing drives and late cuts against spinners.

#2 Familiarity with home conditions

The biggest advantage for Pakistan will be the home conditions. Although the side couldn't prevail against the Kiwi side in the recent tri-series final, they would be in good stead regarding their performance on their home soil.

It is worth noting that Pakistan managed to register their highest successful ODI chase of 353 in Karachi against South Africa.

In case, India and Pakistan qualify for the final, the game will take place in Dubai. The Men in Green also hold an advantage in this aspect as well, with the presence of players, who have experience of playing in Dubai.

Notably, Pakistan handed a 10-wicket loss to India in Dubai in the 2021 T20 World Cup, courtesy of a 152*-run opening stand between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

#3 Impressive bowling attack

Pakistan possesses an experienced bowling line-up, comprising Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, and Naseem Shah.

Shaheen was the finest bowler for Pakistan in the tri-series, taking six wickets in three games. Although Rauf sustained an injury during the tri-series, he has reportedly recovered and will bring his experience to the attack.

Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain have the pace and skills to trouble any batting line-up. They are likely to be rotated or play together, depending on Rauf's injury status.

