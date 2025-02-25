3 reasons why Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy campaign was doomed even before it started

Pakistan were officially knocked out of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy after New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in the Group A match at Rawalpindi on February 24 (Monday). They had to wait 29 years to host an ICC event but were knocked out after playing just two games.

They were timid in their approach in both games against New Zealand and arch-rivals India. The batting department lacked intent, especially in the power play against New Zealand. Scoring 22 at the end of the powerplay chasing a massive target of 320 wasn't good enough and they had to play catch-up cricket from there on.

Breezy knocks from Salman Ali Agha and Khushdil Shah did ignite hopes of an unlikely turnaround but it couldn't quite materialise in that manner. It was a must-win game for them against India but yet again they lacked the killer instinct. After a good start with the bat, they were bogged down by the Indian spinners in the middle overs and the dot balls kept increasing.

While Pakistan struck 11 fours in 30 overs, India achieved the feat inside the powerplay and they were looking for them. Despite Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed producing two of the best deliveries of the tournament, they were well behind the eight ball and could never really recover.

Pakistan’s performance off late in ICC trophies has been shambolic, to say the least. They haven't been close to their best but not many cricket experts and former Pakistan players were surprised with their outcome in the Champions Trophy. It seemed that their fate in CT was doomed even before it started.

Here are three possible reasons why Pakistan’s CT campaign was doomed before it even started

# 1. Pakistan have lacked the killer instinct required in modern-day ODI cricket

Gone are the days when 250-260 were match-winning scores in ODIs. Modern-day ODI cricket has evolved to see scores over 350 being chased down with consummate ease. On flat Pakistani pitches, the intent has to be there, especially in the powerplay.

Time and again we have seen the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan eating up deliveries in the middle overs which puts further pressure on the middle and the lower middle order. When Saim Ayub was replaced by Fakhar Zaman ahead of the tournament, it looked like a proper like-for-like replacement.

However, when Fakhar Zaman injured himself against New Zealand, they had to go back to Imam-ul-Haq who tends to take his time while building an innings. With so many Pakistan batters going into their shell and eating up deliveries, it was always very difficult for the side to overcome tough teams like New Zealand and India.

# 2. Picking only one spinner in conditions which were expected to suit spinners

Abrar Ahmed bowled a ripper of a delivery to dismiss Gill. Source: Getty

Conditions in Pakistan and Dubai were expected to be spin-friendly but it came as a big surprise for the fans and cricket experts when only one frontline spinner was picked for the eight-nation tournament. Abrar Ahmed was the leader of the spin attack when the team was announced with Khushdil Shah and Salman Ali Agha expected to roll their arms over.

For a tournament like the Champions Trophy, you need frontline players for specific roles. You can't expect someone like Khushdil or Salman to trouble New Zealand or Indian batters on flat pitches. Abrar bowled a stunning delivery to dismiss Shubman Gill against India but overall he has struggled for rhythm.

Pakistan picked Faheem Ashraf as their fast bowling all-rounder but he hasn't played a match so far. If Faheem wasn't on their radar to be part of the playing XI, they could have gone for an extra spinner like Shadab Khan who could have done a job with the bat as well.

# 3. Loopholes in the Pakistan cricket system

For a top-quality cricket side, there is a need for continuity in the modern generation which allows a particular coach, captain, or even the selection committee to understand the system and select the players according to the conditions. However, it's exactly the opposite when it comes to Pakistan.

Even former Pakistani players are not surprised by their elimination, which has been due to the system's loopholes. In the last three years, Pakistan has had 26 selectors, four captains, and as many as eight head coaches. So, it's not just about the lack of talent but also the internal problems in their system.

