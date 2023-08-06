3 reasons why Pat Cummins must not captain Australia in 2023 ODI World Cup

A grueling Ashes series following the World Test Championship (WTC) final seems to have told on Australian skipper Pat Cummins' body, with reports emerging of him sustaining a suspected fracture on his wrist.

Having played six consecutive Tests in less than two months, Cummins looks doubtful for the white-ball tours of South Africa and India that will precede the 2023 ODI World Cup. While he is also Australia's ODI skipper, no captain has officially been named for the T20Is.

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald suggests that Mitchell Marsh could possibly lead the T20I outfit in the three-match series in South Africa, which is to be followed by five ODIs. The Aussies will then play three more ODIs in India, the venue of the ODI World Cup.

With a cloud hanging over Cummins' fitness and availability for these tours, it begs the question if he should lead Australia at the 2023 World Cup should he not have led the team in the final stages of its preparation.

Let's assess three reasons as to why Australia must look at another option as their captain for the marquee event:

#1 Australia need continuity with captaincy ahead of the World Cup

Since his official appointment post-Aaron Finch's retirement last year, Cummins has featured in just two of the six ODIs that Australia have played, with both dating back to November 2022.

Steven Smith led in the three-match series in India earlier this year after Cummins had to leave the tour early owing to a family bereavement. He led the visitors admirably to a 2-1 series victory and could well be handed the reins for the upcoming ODI rubbers in South Africa and India should Cummins not pass fit.

It wouldn't be wise for Australia to then enter the 2023 World Cup with Cummins being thrust into the role directly. Not only have they had to contend with the retirement of an outstanding tactician in Finch but a lack of continuity over their skipper in a format that is not ideal for the biggest event in the sport.

By the time the World Cup arrives, the team would have, in all likelihood, played 11 ODIs on the bounce without Cummins should he not make the India tour. To ensure there is no sense of discontinuity over who leads them at the World Cup, it makes complete sense to relieve him of his captaincy duties in ODIs.

#2 Australia need Cummins the bowler more

Cummins' ODI record is an excellent one - 124 wickets from 75 matches at 27.61 apiece and striking every 31.76 deliveries. Along with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, he headlines a very potent fast-bowling troika on whom Australia's hopes of a record sixth men's ODI World Cup crown will hinge.

He has been in fine rhythm with the ball in Tests even if he showed signs of tiring out towards the fag end of the Ashes series. Even after taking on the mantle of captaincy, he hasn't let it affect his bowling one bit. Yet, for an event as massive as the World Cup, you'd think relieving him of the burden of captaincy should keep him fresh to deliver his best as a bowler.

What Australia need foremost from Cummins at the 2023 World Cup is a regular burst of wickets that can win them games. They must focus their attention towards ensuring that the best version of him as a bowler turns up and relieving him of captaincy ought to elevate their cause.

#3 Opens up the side to play two spinners

Australia will want to explore the possibility of playing Ashton Agar (center) in tandem with Adam Zampa (R) at the 2023 World Cup.

Sacrificing one of Starc, Hazlewood, or Cummins from the playing XI in order to play an extra spinner is no easy task. They're all world-class operators and it could come down to a case of current form that decides who has to make way.

Should Cummins enter the 2023 World Cup as captain though, it would lock his spot in the playing XI even if Starc and Hazlewood outperform him with the ball. That would complicate matters for Australia, who would certainly want to keep the option of playing Ashton Agar alongside Adam Zampa open.

They could be presented with that case in their very first game against India in Chennai, the venue where both Agar and Zampa spun a web against the hosts earlier this year. Looking beyond Cummins as captain will only give the Australian think-tank more options to work with in terms of their team combination.

Should Australia look beyond Pat Cummins as their skipper for the 2023 World Cup? Have your say in the comments section below!

