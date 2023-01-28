3 reasons why Prithvi Shaw should play the 2nd T20I against New Zealand

India's 21-run loss to New Zealand in the first T20I might be the perfect opportunity for the team management to consider drafting Prithvi Shaw in the playing XI. Their issues at the top of the order were apparent in Rachi on Friday, as, chasing a target of 177, India were reduced to 15 for the loss of three in the fourth over.

That left the middle order with an uphill task, and despite valiant efforts from Suryakumar Yadav (47) and Washington Sundar (50), the Men in Blue were well short of the target.

The action now shifts to Lucknow for the second T20I on Sunday. Team India will look to bounce back and draw level in the three-match series and Prithvi Shaw's inclusion in the playing XI might go a long way in achieving that.

The aggressive opener has played a solitary T20I so far and is yet to open his account in the shortest format. However, he has been recalled to the Indian T20I team and will look to stamp his authority when he gets an opportunity to be a part of the playing 11.

Here is a look at three reasons why Prithvi Shaw deserves a place in the playing XI for the second T20I:

#1 Indifferent form of Rahul Tripathi and Shubhman Gill in T20Is

Rahul Tripathi has failed to impress in his brief T20I career

Shubhman Gill has taken the world by storm in the ODI format and has established his place at the top of the order. However, as far as T20Is are concerned, Gill is yet to cement his place. In four T20I innings, he averages just 16.25 and has a strike rate of 130.

Rahul Tripathi has also failed to impress in the limited opportunities he has had in T20Is. In three innings, Tripathi has scored only 40 runs at an average of 13.33.

With team India slated to play only a handful of T20Is in 2023, the management could consider roping Prithvi Shaw in the playing XI at the expense of either Tripathi or Gill. Though it might be a bit harsh on the two, the bench strength of the Indian team in all formats is strong and needs to be tested so that they are ready for any future contingency.

#2 Prithvi Shaw has been impressive in IPL

Shaw has an impressive record in IPL cricket

Prithvi Shaw has an impressive record in the IPL. He has a strike rate of 147.45 in 63 IPL innings and has been at his very best in power play overs, taking maximum advantage of the fielding restrictions.

He had a breakthrough IPL 2021 season, when he scored 479 runs at an average of almost 32 and an astounding strike rate of 159.14. Even in IPL 2022, he had a strike rate of 152.97 in ten innings.

Shaw is known to play fearless cricket and loves to take on opposition bowlers from the word go.

#3 Been in good form in domestic cricket

Shaw enjoys a good record in domestic cricket

Prithvi Shaw made headlines in Ranji trophy when he scored 379 runs from just 383 balls against Assam that included 49 boundaries and four maximums, becoming the second-highest individual run scorer in the history of the competition.

He was also the second-highest run scorer in the 2022-23 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, having scored 332 runs, striking at a rate of 181.42.

Shaw has experience playing domestic cricket on all sorts of pitches across the country and his inclusion in the playing XI could benefit the team.

