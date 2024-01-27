3 reasons why Rachin Ravindra batting at 4 in Tests for New Zealand will be the right move

One of the most promising young players in the modern generation, Rachin Ravindra, earned a recall to the New Zealand Test team after being named in the squad for the two-match Test series against an inexperienced South African side slated to start at Mount Maunganui on February 4. Ravindra, who bagged the ICC Emerging Player of the Year Award, has been in sublime form in the limited-overs format.

Ravindra has been added to the squad at the expense of an experienced Henry Nicholls, who was replaced after a prolonged lean patch. Ravindra made his Test debut against India in 2021 as a premier spinner. His batting credentials weren't quite on display until then, resulting in fewer opportunities in the next two years.

He hasn't been part of the Test setup since playing the New Year Test against Bangladesh back in 2022. It was his rich vein of form with the bat in the ICC World Cup that brought him to the limelight, and the New Zealand selectors felt it was time to repay the youngster for his hard work and perseverance.

While red ball cricket is a different ball game altogether, the compactness of his batting was enough to impress the selectors and earn him back his place in the Test side. The series against South Africa against a new set of bowlers might just help him ease into a new role in Test cricket.

Ravindra is expected to occupy a position in the middle order, and most likely he could be a perfect fit for the No. 4 spot, which has been left vacant after the ouster of Nicholls.

Having said that, let us have a look at three possible reasons why Rachin Ravindra would be a perfect fit at No. 4:

#1 Solid overall technique against pace and spin

Rachin Ravindra displayed his exceptional skill set with the bat during last year's World Cup. For someone who hadn't batted at the top of the order, it was a sight to behold for every cricket fan to see the youngster dazzle in the new role. It was his resolute technique that caught the eyes of the pundits.

Be it on the front foot or back foot, be it against quality pacers or spinners, Ravindra was always ready for the challenge and looked like someone who had already batted in the top order for a significant amount of time. Ravindra took on some of the fastest bowlers in the competition and was hardly fazed by their pace.

Even against spin, Ravindra didn't seem to have a chink in his armor. However, red ball cricket is different, with the ball expected to seam and swing much more than white ball cricket, but given his sound technique, Ravindra could be a perfect No. 4 for New Zealand going forward.

#2 Ravindra can bat according to the situation of the game

If given the opportunity, Ravindra can excel at the role of batting at No. 4 in the purest form of the game. Given his impeccable technique and ability to bat according to the game situation, Ravindra could become the long-term replacement for Henry Nicholls. It's still early days, but he has certainly shown promise to excel in the new role.

Ravindra has the power game, but he can also mold to a defensive approach if required. Ravindra excelled in different situations during the World Cup. While he impressed everyone with his exquisite strokeplay, he was not afraid to play the long game, which would come in handy during the Test series.

#3 A perfect modern-day player who could be a long-term option

Ravindra is someone who fits into the role of a perfect modern-day player, and there is no reason why he won't succeed in the longest format. Ravindra is much more than just power-hitting and stroke play. He is someone who can grind for long hours but also cash in on the opportunities presented by the bowlers.

Test cricket has seen a revamp of sorts, with teams looking to score quick runs to put pressure on the opposition. Ravindra is a breathtaking strokeplayer who can adjust to all the modern needs of the game. Ravindra will look to seize the opportunity to bat at No. 4 and make the position his own.

