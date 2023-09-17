3 reasons why Ravichandran Ashwin could be a good wildcard pick for India's 2023 World Cup campaign

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has achieved tremendous success in red-ball cricket. However, he hasn't really been able to make an impact with the white ball for the Men in Blue in the past decade.

Ashwin featured in the T20 World Cup last year but his last ODI appearance for India came way back in January 2022. Naturally, he was not selected in the 15-member squad announced for the World Cup at home starting next month.

However, India still has time until September 28 to make some tweaks to their squad. On the occasion of Ravichandran Ashwin's 37th birthday, let's take a look at three reasons why he may still have an outside chance of making it to the World Cup squad.

#1 Experience in Indian conditions

While India will have good pitches for batting during the World Cup, they could traditionally slow down as the tournament progresses, giving spinners more help. There are certain venues like Lucknow and even Ashwin's home ground in Chennai that could aid the spinners from the get-go.

This coupled with the experience that Ravichandran Ashwin has had over the years playing in India could be vital for the Men in Blue. Not to forget, he was a part of the World Cup-winning Indian team when they last hosted the 50-over tournament in 2011.

#2 Quality backup to Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav is one of the best spinners in ODI cricket at the moment and when fit, is likely to start every game. However, if he were to pick up an injury, India doesn't really have a spinner in their squad who can take the ball away from the left-handers.

Ravichandran Ashwin's dominance against left-handers is something that needs no introduction and he could walk into the playing XI in case there's an injury to Yadav. His chemistry with Ravindra Jadeja over the years could also help captain Rohit Sharma use them in tandem when needed.

#3 Batting depth and flexibility

Ravichandran Ashwin has shown time and again how important he could be with bat in hand. He also hit the winning runs for India in the T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan last year. Captain Rohit Sharma has been pretty vocal about wanting batting depth till No. 8 and possibly even No. 9, and Ashwin is someone who could fit in the bracket.

If there comes a situation where India faces an opponent with more left-handers in their batting line-up, the Men in Blue could play Ashwin alongside Kuldeep Yadav without worrying about the batting depth that Jadeja provides. This certainly gives them the flexibility needed to adapt to different situations and oppositions.