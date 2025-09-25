3 reasons why Ravindra Jadeja as India vice-captain for IND vs WI 2025 Tests is the wrong move

In a rather surprising move, India named veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as the vice-captain for the upcoming home series against the West Indies. India will host the West Indies for two Tests, with the first game beginning on October 02 in Ahmedabad.

Ad

Rishabh Pant, who was the vice-captain of the Test team in England, missed out due to injury and therefore, a new vice-captain has been picked. On the same tour, Ravindra Jadeja put up an impressive display as a senior player in the side. He scored 516 runs with a hundred and five half-centuries and also picked up seven wickets.

Overall, Jadeja has played 85 Tests and has scored 3886 runs at an average of 37.72 with five hundreds and 27 fifties. He has bagged 330 wickets at an average of 25.16 with 15 five-wicket hauls.

Ad

Trending

That said, let us take a look at three reasons why Ravindra Jadeja as India's vice-captain for IND vs WI 2025 Tests is the wrong move.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja has not captained the team or been in any leadership role

Ravindra Jadeja made his Test debut in 2012 in Nagpur against England. While Jadeja has played 85 Tests and been around for a long time, he has never captained the team. Moreover, Jadeja has never been in any leadership even as the vice-captain of the Test team in his career.

Ad

Therefore, someone like KL Rahul, who has been a stand-in captain for India in three Tests and was also the vice-captain in the past, may have been overlooked for the responsibility against the West Indies. With Shubman Gill being a young captain, having Rahul as his deputy, who has been in the role before, could have probably eased the pressure on Gill.

#2 No future for Jadeja in the leadership role

At 36, Ravindra Jadeja is probably towards the end of his Test career. With the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma having walked away from the format, Jadeja could soon be seen stepping away as well.

Ad

At this stage of his Test career, there is no future for him in the side in a leadership role, given the uncertainty of until when he would play. That said, Jadeja as vice-captain is only a temporary replacement and not a long-term solution to develop a player for the role should there be a need to bring in someone else as the vice-captain again in the future.

#1 An opportunity to groom a youngster for the vice-captaincy

Rishabh Pant's absence was the perfect opportunity for India to allow a young player to take over the responsibilities as vice-captain. This would have allowed them to set the platform and launch someone they think can be capable of to take up the role in future. With age and performance on his side, Yashasvi Jaiswal could have been a choice to be groomed for the role as a youngster.

After Rohit walked away, India went to Shubman Gill as a young leader. At the moment, giving Ravindra Jadeja the vice-captaincy seems like a step backwards. This could have been an ideal scenario to test out a young captain and vice-captain together, keeping the future in mind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news