India will lock horns with Australia in a tough four-match Test series in their next Test assignment, which will get underway in Nagpur on February 9. The Aussies are the top-ranked Test team and the contest between the two teams promises to be an enthralling one.

India named a 17-member squad on Friday (January 13) for the first two Tests. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan were surprise picks, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be available if he clears the fitness test.

BCCI @BCCI India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Meanwhile, a couple of consistent performers from domestic cricketers were not considered for selection. One of the notable omissions from the squad is Sarfaraz Khan. Despite scoring heavily in domestic cricket, he couldn't break into the team.

Here is a look at three reasons why Sarfaraz Khan should have been a part of India's Test squad:

#1 Prolific run-getter in Ranji Trophy in the last few seasons

Sarfaraz Khan has been in good touch in Ranji Trophy

Despite scoring heavily in the Ranji Trophy, Khan failed to make it to the national team. In the 2019-2020 season, he amassed 928 runs at a staggering average of 154.66.

He went on to score 982 runs the following season at an impressive average of 122.75. In the ongoing Ranji season, Khan has already garnered 431 runs at an average of 107.75.

He has dominated bowling attacks on pitches all over the country in the past three Ranji seasons. Be it pace or spin, Khan has mastered his technique against all sorts of bowlers on Indian pitches. He could have been India's X factor in the upcoming series against Australia.

#2 Unknown commodity for Aussies bowlers

Sarfaraz Khan is yet to make his international debut

Khan is yet to make his debut in international cricket. The Aussies have seen very little of Khan in the IPL. However, Test cricket is a different ball game and Khan has the appetite to score big runs for his team.

The Aussie bowlers have never bowled to Khan and that could at times work in favor of the batsman. He is a relatively unknown commodity for the Aussies and it could have taken some time for the bowlers to figure out their lines and lengths to bowl to him.

#3. Could have added stability to the middle-order

Sarfaraz Khan could have been handy in the middle order

Team India's middle order seems to be a bit brittle with the injury to Rishabh Pant. More often than not, Pant has rescued the team from difficult situations by playing counter-attacking innings. K. S. Bharat or Ishan Kishan are in line to make their red-ball debut against Australia.

However, Khan's inclusion could have provided an extra option for the team in the middle-overs. He could have been an automatic choice for the team if the management decided to play an extra batter in the absence of Pant.

Khan should consider himself unlucky to have missed out on the Test squad. However, if the 25-year-old continues to score big runs in domestic cricket, he could find himself in the squad for the remaining two Tests against Australia.

