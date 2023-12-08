3 reasons why Shai Hope would be a smart pick at the IPL 2024 Auction 

One of the finest West Indies batters of the modern generation, Shai Hope, has been in scintillating form in the fifty-over format. Hope has been the biggest hope for the West Indies in their attempt to redeem their lost glory.

The West Indies missed out on a World Cup berth, but with the T20 World Cup slated to be played in the West Indies and USA in June and July next year, they have a chance to give their fans some lifelong memories.

Hope has looked in exceptional touch in the ongoing ODI series against England, and what has been commendable is the strike rate at which he has scored his runs. One of the most elegant strokemakers in modern times, Hope's strike rate was a matter of concern in the earlier part of his career.

The West Indies ODI skipper has never been a sought-after player in the T20 format, but his attacking prowess and ability to take on top-quality bowlers have made him a viable option in the T20 format. Given his experience in the white-ball format, Hope could be looked upon as an option in the upcoming IPL.

Hope went unsold in the previous IPL auction, but given his current form, he might be on the radar of the IPL teams. Having said that, let us decipher three possible reasons why Shai Hope will be a smart pick at the 2024 IPL auctions:

#1 Shai Hope is one of the most consistent run scorers in the white-ball format

While Shai Hope's success in the T20 format has been restricted, he is one of the best going around in the fifty-over format. He can bat for long hours and has been one of the most consistent run scorers for the West Indies in the recent past. In 119 ODIs, Hope has scored 5,049 runs at an exceptional average of 51.52.

Hope has been a consistent run-getter in this format, but what has brought him into the T20 scheme of things is the rate at which he is scoring recently. Given his consistency and experience, Hope could be a smart pick in the IPL Auction.

#2 Ability to maneuver the field and weather the storm

In case the conditions are conducive for the bowlers, Shai Hope has all the attributes to counter them and play according to the situation. He is equally good against pace and spin and can maneuver the field in the middle overs. He can also play second fiddle when required and weather the storm if there are early wickets.

Hope doesn't get bogged down and continues to rotate the strike even if the boundaries are not coming. Hope can also strike boundaries consistently and might just be the out-of-the-box option for a couple of franchises in the tournament.

#3 Calm and composed head with leadership abilities

Ever since getting elevated as the captain of the West Indies ODI team, Shai Hope has led from the front. While his team failed to qualify for the fifty-over World Cup, Hope was consistent with the bat and has led the team admirably.

He is one of the calmest heads in the Windies circle and could be captaincy material for some of the IPL franchises that are looking for an established captain. The knock in the opening ODI against England proved that he can be a calming factor despite a threatening required rate.