3 reasons why Shardul Thakur may have cemented his place in India's Test XI

Shardul Thakur is a unique cricketer. The India all-rounder appears to have the ability to make something happen each time he is involved on the cricket field, with his fledgling Test career being ample proof of the immense match-winning ability he possesses.

In fact, Thakur has been India's best answer to their search for a pace-bowling all-rounder who can contribute across formats. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube have come up short either due to injuries or form, while others like Venkatesh Iyer are yet to be given a run of games at the international level.

In Tests, India have only one major name - Shardul Thakur. Here are three reasons why the Mumbai-born cricketer may have sealed his place in India's Test XI for the foreseeable future.

#3 Shardul Thakur hasn't put a foot wrong in Test cricket so far

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

After hobbling off in his Test debut against West Indies back in October 2018, Shardul Thakur has played five red-ball matches for the country. And he has made a difference in each one of them.

Thakur's blistering 67 and match haul of seven wickets helped India pull off a historic heist at the Gabba, following which he shone on the Test tour of England last year. After picking up four wickets at Trent Bridge, the 30-year-old hit twin fifties and scalped three wickets at the Oval.

Then, in South Africa, Thakur has found a way to contribute in both departments. Playing as the fourth option in a seamer-heavy attack, his eight-wicket match haul and handy runs lower down the order in Johannesburg couldn't prevent a defeat but helped India fight hard against the hosts.

Thakur has been exceptional whenever called upon and hasn't put a foot wrong in his Test career so far.

#2 India don't have many alternatives

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day One

As mentioned earlier, India don't have many alternatives when it comes to picking pace-bowling all-rounders.

While playing overseas, Virat Kohli's men have often gone in with a four-pronged pace attack, and while India's frontline bowlers have made massive strides with the bat, they aren't reliable enough to shore up the department on their own. Thakur will be one of India's primary options away from home.

Even in subcontinental conditions, India's pacers have proven themselves capable of providing regular breakthroughs. And in case the team wants to go in with three pacers, which isn't hard to imagine, Thakur could easily be the third owing to his batting ability and tendency to extract swing when others can't.

India's ideal Test XI, whether home or away, will feature a pace-bowling all-rounder. And no one fits the bill better than Thakur right now.

#1 Shardul Thakur has the knack of picking up crucial wickets

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

Despite his capable batting, Shardul Thakur is in the team for his bowling, which is something that has gone from strength to strength recently.

An accurate bowler who finds lateral movement throughout an innings, Thakur has often provided key breakthroughs. Joe Root was dismissed twice by Thakur in England, while the likes of Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar have also been sent back by the fast bowler in South Africa.

Given his uncanny tendency to scalp crucial wickets, especially when the other bowlers have been bereft of answers, Thakur could become an integral part of India's Test XI in this World Test Championship cycle.

